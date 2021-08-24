Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith suspended 10 games for foreign substance on glove

Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which was scheduled to begin when the Diamondbacks played at Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

Smith’s suspension, announced on Tuesday, is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle’s Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month upheld after an appeal.

Arizona Diamondbacks lefthander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week.

Smith had his glove confiscated after he came off the field in the eighth inning against Philadelphia last Wednesday and was ejected. The Diamondbacks will not be able to fill his spot on the 26-man roster during the suspension.

All pitchers are being checked by umpires during games for illicit grip aids since the crackdown started on June 21.

The 30-year-old Smith is in his his fifth big league season with his third team. The lefthander is 4-8 with a 5.20 ERA this season, his second with Arizona after being traded by Miami last year. He also pitched for the New York Yankees.

Lindor activated

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was activated from the injured list and in the lineup Tuesday night after missing five weeks with a right oblique strain, while ace Jacob deGrom could begin a throwing program soon pending the results of an MRI on Wednesday.

Manager Luis Rojas confirmed Lindor’s return prior to a game against the major league-leading Giants. The four-time All-Star was set to bat third.

DeGrom has been out since July 7 with right forearm tightness. He will have Wednesday’s MRI reviewed by Dr. David Altchek, and acting general manager Zack Scott said he would rely on Altchek’s opinion to determine if the two-time Cy Young Award winner can resume throwing.

Lindor struggled early in the season after being acquired from Cleveland and signing a $341 million, 10-year contract. He’s hitting .228 with 11 homers and a .702 OPS on the year.

He was swinging better prior to the injury, batting .288 with three homers and an .875 OPS in his last 20 games before going on the injured list July 17.

The Mets have slid out of the National League postseason picture after leading the NL East for nearly three months. First-year owner Steve Cohen criticized New York’s struggling hitters on Twitter last week, and Lindor said Saturday that his hitting warranted the barb.

“We’ve been getting that message all year,” Lindor said. “We haven’t really hit all year long. I haven’t performed. I haven’t done it. Bottom line, I haven’t done what I’m here to do when it comes to the offensive side.

“Defense, they can’t talk to me. Baserunning, they can’t talk to me, either. But offensively, yeah, criticize me. Say whatever. You’re right. You’re all right. I’m with them. I haven’t performed.”

DeGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list over the weekend and isn’t eligible to return until Sept. 13. Even if he’s cleared to resume throwing Wednesday, Scott doesn’t anticipate him being ready for game action by that date.

Molina to return in 2022

Yadier Molina is staying with the Cardinals, agreeing to a one-year contract that covers what could be his final season in 2022.

Molina, 39, broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left. The 10-time All-Star helped the team win the World Series in 2006 and 2011.

“We are pleased to announce that Yadi has agreed to cement his career legacy with the Cardinals for a final season in 2022,” said John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals. “His experience, leadership, work ethic and winning desire are all part of what we value as an organization.”

Molina’s 2,080 career games behind the plate are the most for any catcher with just one team. He is a nine-time Gold Glove winner.

Molina was selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft. The Bayamon, Puerto Rico, native is a .280 career hitter with 168 homers and 983 RBIs.

Mariners beat A’s

Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking two-run single, Chris Flexen pitched neatly into the seventh inning, and the Mariners swept a quick two-game series against the Athletics with a 5-1 win in Oakland. Seattle wrapped up an eight-game, three-city trip 6-2. The A’s lost their fourth straight game — all but Tuesday’s result by two or fewer runs — and eighth in 10 following a 12-3 stretch … The Rangers added catcher Jonah Heim to the COVID-19 injured list, and pitchers Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning — their scheduled starters for Wednesday and Thursday — are not with the team because of health and safety protocols.