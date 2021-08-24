Former Bruin Marc Savard named head coach of Canadian junior team Windsor Spitfires

Former Bruins forward Marc Savard has been named head coach of the Windsor Spitfires, a Canadian junior ice hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League.

“It feels amazing, I have been waiting for this opportunity. The process has been first class all the way with [general manager and vice president of hockey operations] Bill [Bowler] and ownership.” Savard said in a statement. “I want to be a head coach and earn my craft. I want to be here for a while and learn a lot. I can’t wait to get started.”

Savard, 44, played 13 seasons in the NHL, including the last five with the Bruins. His career was cut short on Jan. 22, 2011, after he suffered his sixth concussion. That came 10 months after he was blindsided by Matt Cooke of the Pittsburgh Penguins, a hit to the head that knocked him unconscious for 29 seconds.