Game 127: Twins at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After taking the rubber match of the series with the Rangers thanks to Travis Shaw’s 11th-inning grand slam, the Red Sox will host the Minnesota Twins for a three-game series. The Sox will then depart at then end of the week on a seven-game road trip beginning Friday at Cleveland.
The Red Sox are hoping to carry the momentum from Monday’s win, as well as from as players-only meeting before the game, to turn their season around and get back in the playoff race.
Lineups
TWINS (54-70): TBA
Pitching: RHP Griffin Jax (3-1, 5.11 ERA)
RED SOX (71-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.12 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Twins vs. Houck: Has not faced any Minnesota batters
Red Sox vs. Jax: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: With his double yesterday, Rafael Devers became the 41st player since 1900 with to reach 250 extra base hits before turning 25 years old (the only other Red Sox are Ted Williams and Bobby Doerr).
Notes: Kyle Schwarber has a career-long on-base streak of 20 games. … In their last 15 games, Red Sox starting pitchers have allowed 26 earned runs in 75⅓ innings pitched (3.11 ERA). … 11 of Alex Verdugo’s 18 home runs since joining the Red Sox have given the team the lead or tied the score. … Jax is making his seventh start of the season after making his first four appearances out of the bullpen. As a starter, the rookie is 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA.
