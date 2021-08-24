Game 127: Twins at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

After taking the rubber match of the series with the Rangers thanks to Travis Shaw’s 11th-inning grand slam, the Red Sox will host the Minnesota Twins for a three-game series. The Sox will then depart at then end of the week on a seven-game road trip beginning Friday at Cleveland.

The Red Sox are hoping to carry the momentum from Monday’s win, as well as from as players-only meeting before the game, to turn their season around and get back in the playoff race.