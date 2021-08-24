It’s all about the wild card now for the Red Sox

We were told they “turned it around” after they spanked the tanking Orioles three straight times 10 days ago. That turned out to be a myth. After sweeping a team that’s intentionally losing (11 straight defeats), the Sox went to New York and got swept. They then almost lost a three-game series to the 43-81 Rangers before they were rescued by Travis ”The Franchise” Shaw’s walkoff grand slam in the 11th. Press box colleague John Tomase correctly termed it “the most demoralizing walkoff win of the year.”

In the wake of Monday’s “big” win at Fenway, I had to get to the ballpark Tuesday night to see for myself if the Red Sox have in fact “turned it around.”

Indeed. When you give the Triple A Rangers as many chances as the Sox gave them Monday, it’s hard to frame it as a feel-good moment. Who could feel good about Boston’s All-Star closer (Matt Barnes) inching toward Byung-Hyun Kim territory? Who could feel good about team defense that invokes memories of Don Buddin and Sam Horn?

With 127 games down and 35 to play (after Tuesday night), the Red Sox are still very much in the playoff hunt. Believe that. If the playoffs started Tuesday night, they would have been in a one-game bakeoff against the Yankees in the Bronx.

It is, however, time to stop worrying about the Yankees and the Rays. It’s all about the wild card for the Sox now. And that means checking those West Coast scores to see how the A’s and Mariners are doing. Boston, Oakland, and Seattle are in a three-team dogfight for the second wild-card spot. The Sox and the A’s were separated by one and a half games going into Tuesday night’s play. Seattle was 2½ behind Boston.

It was interesting to learn that the Sox had a players-only meeting before Monday’s game. The meeting came on the heels of their 10-1 loss to the Rangers, a five-error fiasco that manager Alex Cora termed, “embarrassing.”

According to Garrett Whitlock, three Red Sox players spoke at the meeting: Xander Bogaerts, Chris Sale, and Liberty first J.D. Martinez. It’s great to hear that Bogaerts and Sale are stepping up. Bogey is the undisputed, de facto captain of this nine, a regal presence on and off the field. Sale is a leader and a stand-up guy. You want him on that wall. You need him on that wall.

J.D.? I think he was more comfortable when the Sox were following the example of David Price.

Highly touted, much-abused Tanner Houck got the start for the Sox Tuesday night against the Twins. The 25-year-old has a wipeout slider and hopefully a great future. Some see him as a potential righthanded Sale. The Sox see him as a yo-yo, promoting him to the roster, then demoting him the next day as a way to have an extra player without taking up an actual roster spot. He’s been sent up or down 12 times this season. It’s worked magically for the ball club and there’s reason to believe this time he might be here for good, but the shuttle service must have been something of a mind-bender for the agreeable hurler. Houck needs a better agent.

The Sox this time made room for Houck by sending speedy young outfielder Jarren Duran to Worcester. Duran hit .221 in his 27 games (did his prospect star plummet?). He simply wasn’t ready.

Houck threw 47 pitches in the first two innings, and allowed six base runners in the first three frames, but gave up only one run through three. Shaw’s homer on an 0-and-2 pitch from the immortal Griffin Jax in the bottom of the third tied the game, 1-1.

Houck (4⅔, 8 hits, 3 runs) was pulled after getting two outs in the fifth with the Sox leading, 4-3.

The robotic Dan Duquette bragged that the 2001 Red Sox spent “more days in first place than any other team.” Those Sox wound up 82-79, 13½ games behind the Yankees, and missed the playoffs.

These Sox have spent more days in first place than anyone in the AL East.

But it is late August and — until further notice — it’s all about the one-game wild card. Brace yourselves for some contrived drama.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.