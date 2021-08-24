Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne out for season with left foot injury

Since Etienne was placed on IR before the final 53-man roster deadline next Tuesday, his season is over.

The team said Tuesday that Etienne, a first-round draft pick from Clemson, has a Lisfranc injury. He was placed on injured reserve and is expected to have surgery as soon as possible.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday’s preseason loss at New Orleans.

Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches in the slot and as a third-down back.

Jacksonville selected Etienne with the 25th overall pick in April’s draft and paired him with fellow Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne is the Atlantic Coast Conference's career leading rusher, tallying 4,952 yards in four seasons. He also set league records for rushing touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78) and total points scored (468). He scored at least one touchdown in 46 of 55 career games.

Etienne had been part of a three-back attack for Jacksonville, sharing carries with starter James Robinson and backup Carlos Hyde. But Etienne has more speed and elusiveness than either one and was expected to play a major role in coach Urban Meyer's offense.

In Monday night’s exhibition game, the Jaguars lost to the Saints, 23-21, at New Orleans. Lawrence got the start over incumbent Gardner Minshew and played the first half, going 14 for 23 for 113 yards behind an offensive line featuring three backups — including rookie Walker Little at left tackle.

“We’re not balanced right now,” first-year Jaguars coach Urban Myer said. “We’ve got to get our offensive line back and play better and run the ball. There just wasn’t much rhythm in the first half.”

Lawrence led one scoring drive that ended with a field goal.

His final series stalled when he was sacked for a 9-yard loss at the Saints’ 25. The drive ended with Josh Lambo missing a 43-yard field goal attempt off the upright.

WR Cole Beasley among five Bills in COVID-19 protocols

Receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis were among at least five Buffalo Bills players to miss practice for COVID-19 reasons.

A person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press that Beasley and Davis must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a Bills trainer who tested positive. That means both will miss the Bills’ final preseason game on Saturday, when Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to the receivers, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did not go into detail in saying linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein, and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei were held out of practice because of COVID-19 reasons. Frazier said he didn’t know how much time the defensive players would miss.

Both Beasley and Davis tested negative for COVID-19, but were required to leave the Bills facility and follow the NFL and NFLPA’s five-day reentry protocols before they can rejoin the team, the person said.

Only unvaccinated players are subject to what’s referred to as the five-day reentry cadence. Unvaccinated players are tested daily, while fully vaccinated players are required to be tested once every 14 days.

Beasley has been an outspoken critic against vaccinations and the league’s COVID-19 policies. In June, he posted a statement on social media threatening to retire after the NFL and NFLPA announced new rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

WR Robby Anderson, Panthers agree on three-year, $37.5m extension

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension with wide receiver Robby Anderson, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes $20.5 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers increased Anderson’s 2021 salary from $8 million to $12.5 million. In addition, he will make $13 million in 2022 and $12 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension.

Anderson was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

Anderson is coming off a career season in his first year with the Panthers, catching 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

Browns WR Davion Davis suspended

Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

Davis, whose emergence this summer has put him in position to win a roster spot, will have to miss Cleveland’s first two regular-season games. He can be with the team for the rest of the preseason and play in Sunday’s exhibition finale against Atlanta.

Davis will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 20, a day after the Browns host Houston in their home opener.

The league suspension stems from a driving under the influence charge Davis got while he was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving.

The Browns signed Davis in July.

Bears to start Justin Fields in exhibition finale

The Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday at Tennessee against the Titans.

“I prepare the same,” Fields said. “I’m just going to approach it the same way and just go out there and play my hardest.”

Although Fields is starting that game, he still is regarded as the Bears’ backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12.







