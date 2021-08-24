Hilary Knight sets women’s worlds hockey scoring record in US win

Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women’s world hockey championship history Tuesday with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0. Knight passed former US star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead. The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the US record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the all-time US assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight. “It’s really a magical moment, and a dream come true,” Knight said. “I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that’s what it’s all about.” The five-time defending champion Americans took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Britta Curl knocked home a rebound of Grace Zumwinkle’s shot. Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the U.S. broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes. Kelly Pannek ended a power-play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change, and Jesse Compher capped the scoring. The US (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009).

Loyola Chicago coach Jerry Harkness, a basketball pioneer, died Tuesday at the age of 81. Zbigniew Bzdak/Associated Press

Jerry Harkness was inspired by Jackie Robinson to take up the game of basketball. He ended up becoming a civil rights trailblazer in his own right. Following a path paved by Major League Baseball’s first Black player, Harkness led Loyola Chicago to a barrier-breaking national championship in basketball in 1963 and a was pioneer well after his playing career. The school announced Harkness died Tuesday morning at 81 after a long life of breaking through boundaries and one big Game of Change. “All of us at Loyola have heavy hearts today,” Loyola coach Drew Valentine said in a statement. “Jerry was a true trail blazer not only in basketball, but in so many different walks of life, and the impact he made was immeasurable.” A two-time All-American at Loyola, Harkness was part of the 1963 team that won a national championship with four Black starters and played in what became known as the Game of Change. State laws prohibited Mississippi State from playing integrated teams, but the Maroons — now Bulldogs — slipped out of town under cover of darkness to play Loyola in East Lansing, Michigan, in the opening round of the Mid-East regionals. Harkness shook hands with Mississippi State captain Joe Dan Gold before the game in an iconic moment. The Ramblers went on to beat reigning champion Cincinnati in overtime for the school’s only national championship. Harkness played one season with the NBA’s New York Knicks after being drafted in the second round and two more with the ABA’s Indiana Pacers. He went on to a successful career in business and broadcasting, becoming the first Black spokesman for Quaker Oats. “We are deeply saddened to have lost not only one of Loyola’s all-time great players, but also one of its all-time great human beings,” Loyola athletic director Steve Watson said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, former teammates and countless friends.”

The decision of the Premier League clubs was clear: No players will be released to play for countries on England’s “red list.” The announcement by the world’s richest league highlighted the escalating backlash FIFA is facing across soccer over its decision to overlook coronavirus-related quarantine requirements and concerns of clubs and leagues to squeeze in more World Cup qualifiers in the coming weeks. The Spanish league also said it would support any of its clubs that did not want to release players for international duty with South American teams. Unlike for other international fixtures during the pandemic, FIFA is no longer allowing exemptions for players to opt out of the trips if they are forced to quarantine on their return to countries to resume club duties. Clubs face FIFA sanctions if they refuse to release players but Liverpool has already told Egypt that Mohamed Salah won’t be released for next week’s games because he would face a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine on returning to England. Premier League clubs also backed Liverpool’s position, forming a unified front Tuesday to “reluctantly but unanimously” block almost 60 players from 19 clubs going to 26 countries on England’s red list that features all 10 South American countries. Brazil will be particularly impacted without goalkeepers Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), captain Thiago Silva (Chelsea), midfielders Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), and forwards Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) and Richarlison (Everton). “Clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said. “Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions.”