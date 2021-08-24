Patriots claim tight end Kahale Warring off waivers from the Texans

The Patriots added to their tight end depth Tuesday, claiming Kahale Warring off waivers from the Texans.
Warring was Houston’s third-round pick in 2019 but spent his rookie campaign on injured reserve because of a concussion. The 6-foot-5-inch, 222-pounder had three receptions for 35 yards in 2020. New England also has Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi, and Matt LaCosse at the position.
To get to the 80-man roster limit, the club waived linebacker Cassh Maluia, safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury, offensive lineman R.J. Prince, and receiver Devin Ross.
In addition, offensive lineman Marcus Martin was placed on injured reserve.
