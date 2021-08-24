Red Sox build big lead, hang on to beat Twins

One day after nearly blowing but ultimately winning a game against the Rangers, the Sox built a six-run advantage before withstanding a near-implosion from their bullpen against the Twins. But ultimately, the Sox managed to power their way to an 11-9 victory before 27,986 exhausted patrons at Fenway, opening their lead over the A’s for the American League’s second wild-card spot to two games.

The Red Sox no longer win games so much as they survive them. For the second straight day, they managed to turn a seemingly comfortable game against an American League cellar dweller into a dramatic endurance test.

Advertisement

The Twins permitted righthander Tanner Houck little time to settle, as leadoff hitter Max Kepler slammed a triple off the fence in center and scored on a one-out single to right by Jorge Polanco.

The Sox briefly tied the game, 1-1, when Travis Shaw blasted a homer off starter Griffin Jax to lead off the third inning. The launch was Shaw’s eighth of the year and his second in as many days.

The low-scoring deadlock proved short-lived, on a night when both teams swung from the heels. The Twins threatened against Houck all night. They stranded one runner in the first, two in the second, and saw Josh Donaldson — after hitting a rocket high off the wall in center — cut down on an attempted double to close the third inning, the product of a tremendous throw by center fielder Alex Verdugo.

But after Shaw’s homer, Minnesota broke through in the fourth. With a man on first, Nick Gordon launched a long fly to the wall in center, where Verdugo mistimed his leap on a potentially catchable ball. Miguel Sanó followed by jumping on a first-pitch four-seamer for a two-run single that put the Twins ahead, 3-1.

Advertisement

The Sox returned serve and then some in the bottom of the fourth. With two on and one out, Jax left a 1-and-2 slider over the inner third of the plate to Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe launched a cloud-scraper into the Monster Seats for a three-run homer, his 24th of the year and his major league-leading ninth in August. The blast put the Sox ahead, 4-3.

Entrusted with his first advantage of the night, Houck fell just short of the five-inning minimum to earn his first win. The righthander recorded two outs in the fifth, but with the tying run on second, manager Alex Cora elected to bring lefthander Josh Taylor in to handle lefthanded hitter Luis Arraez. Taylor did just that, getting an inning-ending ground out on his only pitch.

For Houck, it was a solid if unspectacular effort. He allowed three runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out six. While the Twins made plenty of hard contact, Houck — who showed growing comfort with his splitter as a complement to his primary offerings of a four-seamer and slider — limited the damage to buy time for his offense to erupt.

And erupt it did in the fifth inning. Rafael Devers delivered a one-out RBI double, Verdugo drove in a pair with a two-out two-bagger, and Renfroe blasted yet another misplaced 1-and-2 slider from Jax, this one for a two-run homer to put the Sox ahead, 9-3. The multi-homer game was Renfroe’s second of the season and 14th of his career.

Advertisement

But of late, no lead has seemed safe in the hands of the Red Sox bullpen — which entered Tuesday with a 5.58 ERA in August, seventh-worst in the big leagues. Tuesday’s six-run advantage unsuccessfully tested the limits of that prevailing sense of insecurity.

Martín Pérez allowed one run in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh when Polanco crushed his 23rd homer of the year. With the score at 9-6, Cora replaced Pérez with Hirokazu Sawamura. While the righthander has been one of the most consistent Sox relievers, he struggled on Tuesday, allowing a walk and single to bring the tying run to the plate with one out.

Sawamura struck out Mitch Garver on a splitter, but with two outs, he fell behind Gordon, 3 and 0. Sawamura worked back to a full count, and then thought he had strike three when Gordon swung feebly at a splitter in the dirt.

But Sawamura, who’d taken three steps toward the dugout, was waved back to the mound on what was ruled a foul tip. On the next pitch, Gordon knocked a two-run single up the middle to make it 9-8.

Tension built with Adam Ottavino on the mound for the Sox in the eighth. He issued a leadoff walk to No. 9 hitter Jake Cave, an uncomfortable development given Ottavino’s notorious difficulties with opponents’ running games. But when Cave predictably took off for second, Christian Vázquez gunned him down, just the second time in 21 attempts this year that an attempted act of larceny against Ottavino has failed.

Advertisement

Still, Ottavino nearly worked his way back into harm, issuing a two-out walk. But he struck out Polanco on an elevated four-seamer to keep the one-run lead intact.

Kiké Hernández then afforded his team some breathing room with a two-run homer down the left field line in the bottom of the eighth that made it 11-8.

That shot proved critical, as beleaguered closer Matt Barnes allowed a leadoff homer to Josh Donaldson in the top of the ninth and walked two more before getting pulled in favor of Hansel Robles, the former Twins closer whom the Red Sox acquired at the deadline.

Robles unleashed a succession of high-90s comets, striking out Gordon and Sanó before retiring Cave on a soft liner to second. With as much relief as elation, the Red Sox quickly shook hands and left the field.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.