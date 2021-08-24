Red Sox option Jarren Duran to Worcester to make room for Tanner Houck

Duran made his major-league debut on July 17. In 27 games, he hit .221/.236/.372, playing center field in nearly all of them.

Duran had seen his playing time diminish since Kyle Schwarber began playing in the outfield. He’s started in just two of the Red Sox’ past five games.

The Red Sox have cleared a roster spot for starter Tanner Houck by optioning Jarren Duran down to Triple A Worcester.

“He’s not the first promising rookie to get sent down in this organization. He’s not the first outfielder who’s very fast that’s been sent down in the middle of the season,” manager Alex Cora said on Tuesday, referring to Jacoby Ellsbury in 2007.

“There’s a few things that he has to work on. Defensively, running the bases, running a little bit more. We gave him the homework, and he will work on it, and we’ll see where it takes us.

“But as far as the other stuff, the way he goes about his business, is amazing. And obviously, it’s not easy to come up here; I think it’s a lot harder this year because of the lack of repetitions from last year, but he’s a guy that we really like.”

Houck is scheduled to start for the Red Sox when they open a three-game series against the Twins at Fenway Park on Tuesday. He had been vacillating between the MLB roster and Worcester.

“He’s been awesome,” Cora said. “It’s been awesome, so [I’m] looking forward [to seeing] him to pitch tonight and stay with us. And then pitch every five days and be part of this on a more consistent basis. He earned it. He deserves it.”

