Red Sox send Jarren Duran back to Triple A Worcester

From the time of his call-up, pitchers attacked him with fastballs at and above the top of the strike zone, and Duran struggled to make the adjustments necessary to handle it. He showed improvement in August (.277/.277/.426 in 14 games) but saw his playing time diminish with the activation of Kyle Schwarber . Duran had started just two games and had seven plate appearances in the last seven games.

With the Sox in need of a roster spot for starter Tanner Houck and Duran in need of playing time and a chance to recalibrate, the team optioned the rookie back to Worcester. Duran hit .221/.236/.372 with two homers, two walks, and 33 strikeouts in 27 games for the big club.

In May and June, a common question surrounded Jarren Duran’s dazzling performance at Worcester: What’s taking the Red Sox so long to call him up? That view always understated the magnitude of the jump from Triple A to the majors, a reality that became clear on Tuesday.

“It was a good learning experience to be around him and be around us and understand what it takes to be a big leaguer,” said manager Alex Cora. “We’ll be patient. There are a few things he has to work on defensively, running the bases, bunting a little bit more. We gave him the homework and he’ll work on it and we’ll see where he takes it.”

Advertisement

Duran is not unique in struggling on his first exposure to the big leagues, particularly in 2021. Across the majors, rookies are hitting .226/.297/.383, well below the big league average for non-pitchers of .246/.321/.415.

This year features the biggest gap between rookie and non-rookie performance in a full season since 2014. Evaluators suggest a sizable chasm this year between Triple A and the big leagues due to diminished quality of minor league pitching (a product of expanded big league staffs and injuries at all levels), the development gap created by the canceled 2020 minor league season, and the improving ability to game plan for players when they’re called up.

Advertisement

“It is a big gap,” said Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers, who opined that rookies have struggled more this year than he’s ever seen. “He got thrown into the deep end. It’s not easy. You’re in the middle of a race. That’s an added pressure. I thought he did really well. I thought for the environment he had to come into, it’s only going to make him better. Yes, there were some holes that were exposed, like every hitter in there. It just takes a young guy asking, ‘How do I close that gap a little bit? What are the adjustments I make?’ It’s just a matter of time.”

Cora concurred with the view that Duran will make the needed adjustments to emerge as a significant contributor.

“We still like him the same way we like him when we called him up July 15 and somebody we trust,” said Cora. “He’ll be OK. We cannot make any promises that he’ll be here in 10 days or 15 days whatever, but one thing for sure, he’s part of the future.”

Case still closed

August has always been unkind to Matt Barnes, yet this turn of the calendar has taken the phenomenon to new extremes. In his last seven appearances, Barnes has allowed nine runs on 10 hits in 4⅓ innings (18.69 ERA), getting charged with three losses and two blown saves. Barnes has struggled to command his fastball, with pitches intended for the glove side drifting to the middle of the plate and getting drilled — most recently when he allowed a tying two-run double to the Rangers in the ninth inning on Monday. But while Cora pulled Barnes mid-inning after that blown save, he suggested the reliever won’t be restricted to lower-leverage roles moving forward. “He has been struggling and the fastball is not playing as it was earlier in the season, and that’s different,” said Cora. “But he’s still going to get big outs for us late in games … His stuff is still there.” ... Lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez threw a bullpen session for the first time since landing on the injured list with an oblique strain on July 31 … Righthander Ryan Brasier and utilityman Danny Santana joined Double A Portland to continue their rehab assignments … Portland lefthander Chris Murphy struck out a career-high 11 batters in 4⅔ innings on Tuesday … Second baseman Nick Yorke, in his debut with High-A Greenville following a promotion from Low-A Salem, led off and singled in his first plate appearance on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Jimmy Fund calling

The 19th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon started on Tuesday. The event, which will continue through Wednesday, had raised nearly $943,228 by the start of Tuesday night’s game against the Twins. Donations can be made at www.JimmyFundRadioTelethon.org … Home plate umpire Tom Hallion left the game after the first inning after being struck on the top of his mask (the forehead) by a foul ball. The game was delayed briefly while second base umpire Phil Cuzzi put on the necessary equipment to move behind the plate.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.