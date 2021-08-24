Revolution’s Tajon Buchanan to transfer to Belgium’s Club Brugge after MLS season

“I am excited to take this next step in my career and am grateful for the New England Revolution for giving me the opportunity to grow as a player and showcase my abilities,” Buchanan said via a team release. “I will continue to give my all to the Revolution this season and hope to end my time in MLS by lifting a trophy with my teammates.”

Buchanan, 22, will remain with the Revolution on loan for the rest of the season, then move to the Jupiler Pro League club. He finalized the deal Tuesday after a visit to Belgium, skipping a chance to participate in the MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Tajon Buchanan did not become a regular starter for the Revolution until last September. But he quickly earned a reputation as one of Major League Soccer’s most dynamic right wingers, and now he has earned a $7 million transfer to Club Brugge KV in Belgium.

This has been a meteoric rise for Buchanan, who played two years at Syracuse before joining the Revolution as a first-round draft choice in 2019.

Last year, Revolution coach Bruce Arena used Buchanan as a late-game substitute before installing him in the lineup as a right back/right winger during the team’s run to the Eastern Conference finals. By the playoffs, Buchanan was scoring highlight-reel goals, outdueling former Manchester United star Nani in a 3-1 win over Orlando City.

Buchanan took a major step forward this year, gaining a starting role with Canada’s Olympic and national teams, and earning the Gold Cup Young Player Award. After returning from international duty, he emerged as the Revolution’s third-leading scorer with six goals; he will take a three-game scoring streak into a visit to New York City FC Saturday.

With this move, Buchanan breaks the Revolution record transfer fee of $4 million, set by Clint Dempsey in a move to Fulham FC in 2007.

The Revolution retain 10 percent sell-on rights for Buchanan, should Brugge transfer him to another club. Brugge is regarded as a “selling club,” usually investing transfer fees into purchasing players. Brugge has sold 37 players for a total of $175 million in the last five years. If Buchanan is transferred from Brugge, the Revolution would collect 10 percent of the transfer fee.

“Tajon has grown tremendously during his time in New England and has earned this opportunity to prove himself at the highest levels in Europe with this Champions League club,” Arena said.

“We are pleased to facilitate this move for Tajon as he takes the next step in his professional journey. We look forward to his continued contributions with the Revolution as we compete for a championship this season.”









