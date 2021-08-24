US Open offering tennis players access to mental health professionals

NEW YORK — Players at the US Open will have access to licensed mental health providers and quiet rooms as part of an initiative announced Tuesday by the US Tennis Association.

The USTA said it seeks to “ensure that a comprehensive and holistic approach will be taken with all aspects of player health, including mental health.”

“Our goal is to make mental health services as readily available to athletes as services for a sprained ankle — and with no stigma attached,” said Dr. Brian Hainline, a USTA first vice president. “We will provide an environment that fosters wellness while providing the necessary resources to readily allow mental health care seeking.”