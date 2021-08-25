Backbone, heart, and soul: Five essential Charlie Watts performances

Making a list of “best” tracks is already hard when it comes to the Stones, but it’s especially difficult with Watts, since the measure of his skill was often the extent to which his work flew under the radar. Nevertheless, here are my choices for five essential examples of his craft. You may disagree, in which case I encourage you to make your own list: The man left us an almost impossibly rich legacy to choose from.

“I was always brought up under the theory that the drummer is an accompanist,” Charlie Watts once said . For almost six decades, Watts, who died on Tuesday at 80, lived this principle as the less visible heart and soul of the Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards got the headlines but Watts was the band’s backbone, its fundament. He was crucial to everything the Stones did, but his approach was so subtle that you almost didn’t notice. Yet if you were to take his swinging, just-a-bit-behind-the-beat feel out of any of the Stones’ hits, the whole thing (Jagger’s flamboyant vocals, Richards’s monster riffs) would become airless and earthbound. “Charlie doesn’t play, he lifts up,” Richards wrote in “Life,” his autobiography. His playing had “a little bit of showmanship, without himself being the showman.”

Advertisement

1. “Paint It, Black” (1966)

The sitar and the vaguely Eastern-sounding melody get most of the attention, but this first-person tale of grief wouldn’t have been half so menacing without Watts’s dark, unrelenting stomp during the verses. It’s the least fancy drumming you can imagine, and completely effective.

2. “Midnight Rambler” (1969)

Hear Watts guide the band through Jagger and Richards’s highly sectionalized “blues opera” with quiet authority. From the forward-leaning feel of the initial section, he slips easily into a more laid-back rhythm. Then he smacks the song back to life after the theatrical breakdown section in the middle. His drumming could almost tell the entire twisted story.

Advertisement

3. “Sway” (1971)

This is a rare instance of Watts stepping into the spotlight, throwing fills onto the end of nearly every line but never missing the timing of the next downbeat. Jagger’s killer guitar riff, Mick Taylor’s slide solo, the swelling strings at the end — he just punches his way through it all.

4. “Rip This Joint” (1972)

Watts started as a jazz drummer, and he marshals those skills to perfect effect on this salute to America from “Exile on Main Street.” It would have plodded with a different drummer, but Watts locks in with the upright bass, makes everything swing, and transforms the song into an irresistible dance hall rave-up. Also: Yet another masterclass on how to play fills with impeccable time.

5. “Shattered” (1978)

Watts mostly lays back and lets the guitar riff and Jagger’s dystopian vision of ‘70s New York take center stage. But listen to how solid the groove is, the understated way he varies the underlying rhythm. All of that makes his punctuations at the end of the song that much more effective. Yet another case of bringing everything together while you didn’t even notice.

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.