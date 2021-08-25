A clockwork connection: looking back at the movies of 50 years ago

Fifty years later, what may be most striking about 1971 in film is how many firsts there were. At least one of them wasn’t at the movies. It was on television. Someone named Steven Spielberg directed his first feature-length film, but it wasn’t in theaters. “Duel” aired as an “ABC Movie of the Week.”

As movie years go, 1971 was a good one. The New Hollywood was coming into its own. “The Last Picture Show,” “McCabe & Mrs. Miller,” “Harold and Maude,” “Klute” : Each has a place on any Silver Age highlight reel. Stanley Kubrick, who’d never fit into Studio Hollywood but was too old to be New, joined in with “A Clockwork Orange.” Ditto Sam Peckinpah, with “Straw Dogs” (starring a very New Hollywood leading man, Dustin Hoffman).

Advertisement

Spielberg was one of two directors whose commercial success in the second half of the ′70s would transform Hollywood. The other was George Lucas. He, too, released his first feature in 1971. “THX 1138” is sci-fi, but its chilly, almost avant-garde dystopianism exists in a cinematic galaxy far, far away from that of “Star Wars.”

Jessica Walter and Clint Eastwood in "Play Misty for Me." Handout

A third filmmaking career of note began in 1971. Clint Eastwood made his directing debut, with “Play Misty for Me.” Its female lead, Jessica Walter, of “Arrested Development” fame, died in March. Like Spielberg (whose remake of “West Side Story” arrives in December), and unlike Lucas, the 91-year-old Eastwood remains active as a director. His latest release, “Cry Macho,” comes out Sept. 17. Eastwood also stars in it. In 1971, he starred in no fewer than three movies: “Misty,” “The Beguiled,” and “Dirty Harry.”

That last movie would be the first in a highly quotable five-film franchise — “Do you feel lucky, punk?,” “Go ahead, make my day” — featuring San Francisco police detective Harry Callahan. Another movie policeman loomed even larger in 1971: Gene Hackman’s Popeye Doyle, in “The French Connection.” William Friedkin’s pedal-to-the-metal crime drama — that sequence with Popeye in a car, chasing an elevated train? whoa! — would win five Oscars, including best picture, best director, and best actor.

Advertisement

Gene Hackman in "The French Connection." Bettmann Archive

“The French Connection” helped kick off what would be a very ′70s genre: the New-York-is-falling-apart movie. Later examples include “Serpico,” “The Seven-Ups” (both 1973), “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (1974), “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975), and the genre’s Checker Cab Götterdämmerung, “Taxi Driver” (1976). Also released in 1971 were two others: “The Panic in Needle Park” (with another very New Hollywood star, Al Pacino) and “The Anderson Tapes.”

Sidney Lumet directed the latter. Lumet practically owned the New-York-is-falling-apart movie, directing both “Serpico” and “Dog Day,” as well as “Prince of the City”(1981), which took the genre into the next decade. Starring Sean Connery, “Anderson” combines heist movie with what would soon be known as paranoid thriller — another very ′70s genre.

The paranoid thriller remains with us today. Nineteen seventy-one saw the release of the two movies that initiated a much shorter-lived genre: Blaxploitation. These cheaply made, highly commercial, and casually subversive films turned Hollywood genre pictures upside down. Blacks, and often criminals, were ipso facto good; whites, and usually cops, were ipso facto otherwise. The genre would flourish over the course of the next six or seven years, with dozens of Blaxploitation titles being released.

Richard Roundtree in "Shaft." MGM

Why wouldn’t they be? Melvin Van Peebles’s “Sweet Sweetback’s Badasssss Song” took in $15 million at the box office, on a $150,000 investment. Gordon Parks’s more conventional “Shaft,” with Richard Roundtree as private eye John Shaft, was made for $500,000 and sold $12 million in tickets. In this respect, 1971 was no different from any other year in Hollywood history: The color that mattered most wasn’t black or white but green.

Advertisement

The appeal of Blaxploitation wasn’t just political. The films could be surprisingly witty. Nineteen seventy-one was a good year for comedy: Woody Allen’s “Bananas,” Elaine May’s “A New Leaf,” Monty Python’s “And Now for Something Completely Different” (a collection of clips from the TV show, it was the troupe’s first — that word again — big-screen appearance). “The Hospital,” with an Oscar-winning script by Paddy Chayefsky, was very serious but also broadly funny. Even John Cassavetes made a comedy, sort of, “Minnie and Moscowitz.”

No genre received such varied treatment in 1971 as the western. John Wayne played the title role in “Big Jake” — it’s hard to get more traditional than the Duke. But elsewhere, revisionism was saddling up. It’s also hard to get more revisionist than Robert Altman’s “McCabe & Mrs. Miller.”

Julie Christie and Warren Beatty in "McCabe & Mrs. Miller." Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Between those extremes could be found Richard Harris as a vengeance-seeking mountain man, in “Man in the Wilderness”; Blake Edwards’s lyrical “Wild Rovers”; the spaghetti-western excesses of Sergio Leone’s “Duck, You Sucker!” (also known by the equally memorable title “A Fistful of Dynamite”); and “Valdez Is Coming,” a subversive star vehicle, with Burt Lancaster as a Mexican-American sheriff confronting discrimination.

Advertisement

Cybill Shepherd and Jeff Bridges in "The Last Picture Show." Columbia Pictures

You could argue that “The Last Picture Show” is a kind of western: not just because of its Texas Panhandle setting, but also in its sense of emotional confinement and the presence of that John Ford standby Ben Johnson, who won a best supporting actor Oscar. An overtly contemporary western was “Billy Jack.” Writer-director Tom Laughlin took the moral grammar of the western and placed it in the modern-day West, further upending expectations with a Native American hero (played by Laughlin). Peter Fonda’s “The Hired Hand” — another directorial debut — was set in the 19th century, but its proto-feminist approach made it feel very much of its time. Has anyone ever thought to program it with “Klute”? That film (which has its New-York-is-falling-apart and paranoid thriller aspects) won his sister, Jane, a best actress Oscar. There’s nothing proto about its feminism.

Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland in "Klute." Warner Brothers

Young maverick directors and paranoid thrillers and Blaxploitation were all well and good, not least of all because they were often big box office. Even so, Studio Hollywood, Old Hollywood, remained a force. The year’s biggest-grossing release was “Fiddler on the Roof.” Sean Connery, having left the Bond franchise for “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969), returned for “Diamonds Are Forever.”

Along with “French Connection,” “Clockwork Orange” and “Last Picture Show” were nominated for the best picture Oscar. But so were “Fiddler” and “Nicholas and Alexandra.” “Nicholas and Alexandra” was a plush, old-fashioned, big-ticket item. Russia’s last czar and czarina (Michael Jayston and Janet Suzman)! Based on a major bestseller! With a British cast that included cameos from Laurence Olivier and Michael Redgrave! It was celluloid prestige on the hoof.

Advertisement

Brian Cox, left, as Trotsky, and Michael Bryant, foreground, as Lenin in "Nicholas and Alexandra." Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Yet 50 years later, it seems more notable for marking the film debut — yes, one more first — of Brian Cox. He was 27th billed, as Trotsky, no less. “Succession” was half a century away. It returns to HBO in October. Who might have guessed that a fictional media family named Roy would seem more powerful than a real royal family named Romanov?





Streaming 1971

These dozen titles give a sense of just how varied the films of that year could be.

A Clockwork Orange Available on Amazon Prime

Dirty Harry Available on Amazon Prime

Duck, You Sucker! Available on Amazon Prime

Duel Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Fiddler on the Roof Available on Amazon Prime, Hoopla

The French Connection Available on Amazon Prime

Klute Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO Max, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube

The Last Picture Show Available on Amazon Prime

McCabe & Mrs. Miller Available on Amazon Prime

Nicholas and Alexandra Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Play Misty for Me Available on Amazon Prime

Shaft Available on Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.