‘The Golden Girls’ reach the big screen

And in that second, I was enraged, outraged, and plain old raged to think of anyone trying to futz with the classic. What, are they going to replace Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White, and Estelle Getty, who made those characters indelible? How could they? Etc. Etc.

For just a second, I thought the “Golden Girls” e-mail I received was about some kind of reboot of the TV series.

Phew, I got it wrong. In fact, the e-mail is about bringing episodes of the original “The Golden Girls” to theaters on Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Yup, you can see Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia on the big screen with what will likely be a buoyant audience. Tickets can be purchased online at FathomEvents.com or at the box offices of the participating theaters, which are listed at the website (and are in local locations including Boston, Dedham, Dorchester, Foxborough, Kingston, Lowell, Somerville, Watertown, and Salem). Obviously, many will not be comfortable going back into a theater.

Which episodes will be writ large? They’ll include “The Engagement” (which was the pilot), “The Flu,” “The Way We Met,” “Ladies of the Evening,” and “Grab That Dough.”

