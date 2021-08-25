Pianist, rising star Jan Lisiecki takes the stage at Rockport

Then the inquiries began to roll in — no fewer than 14 requests for Lisiecki to fill in for pianists who had canceled appearances in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Add those to the concerts already on his calendar, and the upshot has been that the 26-year-old has spent most of his summer on the road in Europe, his calendar full of concerto engagements and solo recitals, including seven performances at Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival alone.

Jan Lisiecki was supposed to be enjoying a relaxing summer. Having returned to live performance during the spring, the pianist, a native of Calgary, had planned a vacation with his father, camping in Haida Gwaii, an archipelago off the west coast of Canada.

It’s not the summer he planned, Lisiecki said during a recent Zoom conversation from a hotel near the Tonhalle in Zurich, where he was preparing to rehearse the Schumann Piano Concerto with the city’s Tonhalle Orchester under conductor Paavo Järvi. But it’s the summer he wants. Lisiecki is eager to take on as many opportunities as he can accommodate, less for career reasons than for the simple desire to perform for people in public as often as possible, after everything the music world has been through over the last year and a half.

“After not having made music for so long,” he said, “it’s wonderful to have the chance to be in front of live audiences, and take advantage of it for however long it will last.”

Dressed in a T-shirt, Lisiecki, who will give two recitals at the Rockport Chamber Music Festival on Sept. 3, looked at ease during the interview. Despite his youth, he is already a music world veteran, even by the standards of most prodigies. He started playing piano when he was 5, discovered along the way that he “somehow had an affinity for it,” made his first concerto appearance at 9, and signed a recording contract with the renowned Deutsche Grammophon label at 15.

Unlike the grueling path many prodigies have to travel, Lisiecki’s development was, he said, all part of an organic, unforced process. “Life took its own turns, and I got to the point where I am now,” he said casually. “When people ask me, ‘When did you decide to become a pianist?’ . . . Well, that decision was never really made. My parents always asked me, ‘Are you sure you really want to do this? Wouldn’t you rather be with your peers, having fun doing something else?’ They were essentially making sure I was comfortable with it.

“So for that reason,” he continued, “there wasn’t really that decisive moment that I said, ‘Oh yes, now I have to do this.’ It was all just very natural.”

He cites a set of surprisingly varied pianists as inspirations: Glenn Gould (“for the focus and dedication, and the instant connection you have with his playing”), Murray Perahia (“for his very wise approach”), Krystian Zimerman (“for his sound and palate and colors”), Martha Argerich (“for the craziness, for going beyond and exploring the limits”). It’s a testament to his maturity and level of development that Lisiecki sounds like none of them. What emerges from sampling his recordings — most of which are clustered in the early Romantic repertoire — is very intelligent playing that prizes restraint, lyricism, and delicacy of touch. This poised approach is put to especially good use in music by Mendelssohn and Schumann (as well as to somewhat less individualized effect in the Beethoven concertos and Chopin Études).

Lisiecki’s new recording of the complete Chopin Nocturnes, however, is something different. While in some pieces his approach resembles Rubinstein’s disciplined elegance, in others he takes startlingly slow tempos and conveys a deep sense of interiority, as if he were trying to make these already private works even more hermetic and withdrawn from the world. At times, the music seems to almost disappear.

I wondered whether his interpretation was a commentary on the isolation everyone endured during the pandemic. Lisiecki, though, said that it had more to do with how different the studio environment was from the concert hall.

“The ideal setting to play a nocturne would be in a room by yourself, without the fear of having your inner, private thoughts interrupted or pierced by somebody else,” he said. He explained that it’s harder to maintain that feeling in the concert hall, so he instinctively played the nocturnes more quickly in that setting. “I didn’t even realize that the recording was this much slower until I was listening to it later. Then I compared it with other interpreters, and I said, ‘OK, I guess I played much slower in the studio.’ [But] I didn’t feel it at the moment when I was recording it; that was just the way it should have been.” (Listeners can decide for themselves when Lisiecki plays the two Op. 62 Nocturnes at Rockport.)

As anxious as Lisiecki is to seize the moment and perform in public as much as possible, he was happy to take advantage of the silver linings brought about by the COVID-induced shutdowns. He still lives in Calgary with his parents, and “very quickly I exceeded my record for the past five or six years of how many days in a row I spent at home,” he said. He skied, gardened, and learned to bake bread.

Perhaps more valuable, the pandemic allowed him to gain perspective on his rapidly unfolding career that, beforehand, he hadn’t slowed down enough to observe. Just as he’d never really decided to become a pianist, he’d never asked himself whether playing professionally was something he really wanted to do. “I’ve lived in this world, this sort of high-paced environment, for a very long time and never stopped to say, ‘Do I really like this?’ How do you answer that question?” he reflected.

And after a few months, he went on, “I realized that I missed it, that I missed being there for the audience and creating something onstage, having that feeling. So, that was actually very positive, and something that gives me strength now. So if there’s ever a down moment, one of those dull days, I can think, you know, I did decide that I really do like this.”

JAN LISIECKI, PIANO

Presented by Rockport Chamber Music Festival. At Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. Sept. 3, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets $20-$59. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.