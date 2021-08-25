Sleater-Kinney, Wilco bring the heat

It’s certainly true of the Sleater-Kinney that showed up on stage, which looked like no Sleater-Kinney anyone has ever seen. What was once a trio was doubled, suggesting that Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein took longtime drummer Janet Weiss’s 2019 departure as an opportunity for full-on reinvention. The thudding, off-kilter drum intro to “One Beat” was shifted to piano, recontextualizing the song to showcase the moodiness just below the surface. “A New Wave” took advantage of the multidimensionality of the enhanced lineup, with three guitars wanging off in every direction instead of just one.

Wilco was forged from the alternative country scene of the working-class Midwest. Sleater-Kinney oozed like magma out of the Pacific Northwest’s riot grrrl volcano. Sharing the bill Tuesday at the Leader Bank Pavilion, the two don’t seem on the surface like they’d have a lot in common. But both bands have surely crossed each other’s orbits plenty since forming in 1994, and both feature a core of two foundational members with a bunch of friends they’ve picked up along the way. And while “What you once were isn’t what you want to be anymore” is a Wilco lyric, it could serve as a mantra for either group.

But it was an expansion, not an abandonment, as made clear by the fierce frenzy of “Jumpers” and “Price Tag” and the shuddering, chaotic momentum of “What’s Mine Is Yours,” still a fine vehicle for Brownstein’s cagey guitar heroics. On “Hurry On Home,” Tucker’s baritone guitar groaned through more instruments than it’s ever had to contend with before but remained the song’s bedrock. And if Vince LiRocchi’s drums were mixed like drums and not like lightning the way Weiss’s were, it didn’t seem to matter during the extended psych-rock jam intro of “Path of Wellness” or the bottled-up disdain dribbling and exploding in “Entertain.”

Glenn Kotche similarly broke up the 4/4 clomp of “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart” with unbalanced drum hits and John Stirratt’s bass likewise carved its way busily through “Art of Almost,” but Wilco was less charged up by design and by nature. Beginning with the snowfall-tinkle piano of “A Shot in the Arm,” many of the songs were impressionistic bummers in the best way, from the pinging guitars of “Impossible Germany” interlocking at odd angles to the Beach Boys’ burned-out ‘70s era fueling “Hummingbird.”

It was all warm and welcoming, though, and not just from the fire of the stinging guitars that followed the anguished opening of “At Least That’s What You Said” or the jangle of “Box Full of Letters,” played as unadulterated power pop complete with Pat Sansone’s lean and wiry guitar solo. “California Stars” became a Laurel Canyon campfire sing-along and “Jesus, Etc.” hummed at a low simmer. That warmth reached its peak with a spirited cover of “Honky Tonk Women,” with Sleater-Kinney’s Tucker joining in tribute to the late Charlie Watts, two bands combining to celebrate the return of live music and salute what’s been lost in the meantime.

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya opened with a sort of emo post-rock, adding openhearted vocals to the open-ended expansiveness of Explosions In The Sky.

