‘Together’: scenes from a (pandemic) marriage

“Together” begins on the front steps of the house the couple share in London with their glum and watchful young son. He calls him “Artie.” She calls him “Arthur.” Mind the gap. Ninety minutes later, the movie ends in their backyard. Otherwise “Together” takes place entirely inside their quite nice house, and mostly in the kitchen.

We never learn the names of the characters James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan play in “Together.” We don’t need to. As this couple talk to each other, and talk to the camera — they talk, and talk, and talk — we learn so much about them that names aren’t just unnecessary. They’d be superfluous. That’s OK, since the talk is so often so good.

Such physical confinement is very much to the point. “Together” begins on March 20, 2020, and ends just over a year later: the beginning of the pandemic and its . . . well, as we know, not end, but the prospect of one. “Together” is about the couple’s relationship as seen, heard, and felt through the prism of the pandemic. (That scene on the front steps? They’re back from shopping. Their purchases include a lot of toilet paper.)

“Together” proceeds chronologically, in six segments. Each segment begins with the date, followed by the number of COVID deaths in Britain up to that point. The last few segments also include the number of vaccinations.

The couple’s relationship is, let us say, not great. Right, mind the gap. As title, “Together” is ironic as well as descriptive. Yet even as the pandemic keeps the two of them in a single, literal space, it takes their relationship to all sorts of unexpected emotional places.

Dennis Kelly’s dialogue is variously hilarious and scathing, harrowing and banal. The banality, unfortunately, is not intentional. But that’s easy to overlook, thanks to McAvoy (the “X-Men” movies) and Horgan (the Amazon series “Catastrophe”). His Scottish burr is like a blade. Her hint of a brogue is weapon as much as shield. McAvoy’s long history of playing slicksters and tricksters colors our response to his character. Horgan looks a little like Laura Dern and conveys a similar sense of exasperated authority.

The directors, Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, have shot the movie in long takes, with lots of overlapping dialogue. This turns each extended scene into a high-wire act, one in which McAvoy (especially) and Horgan don’t just need to walk on a tightrope but perform gymnastics while doing so. The rope sags at times, but the actors never fall.

“Together” should feel stagey: two dominant characters, a single shared space, near-constant dialogue. It doesn’t, thanks in part to how Daldry and Martin keep the camera in frequent motion. Visually as well as emotionally, there’s more energy here than in some action movies. Of course, what we’re watching is a sort of action movie. “Together” is the domestic drama as disaster movie. Much of the satisfaction of watching it comes from our having participated in the disaster, too, with our own experience of the pandemic. That’s another form of togetherness.

TOGETHER

Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin. Written by Dennis Kelly. Starring James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan. At Boston Common, Kendall Square, suburbs. 92 minutes. R (language)

