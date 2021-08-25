Headspace, Ginger to merge, forming $3b company

Headspace and Cambridge-founded Ginger, two of the most prominent companies in the increasingly competitive mental health space, on Wednesday announced plans to merge.
The new company, called Headspace Health, will have a reported value of $3 billion, placing it in the top echelon of companies vying to own significant chunks of the mental health market.
As investors have thrown huge sums into mental health, there’s been an increasing sense that consolidation must be on the horizon. As a pair, Headspace and Ginger offer complementary services that will allow the combined company to address a wide spectrum of patient needs, potentially making it more appealing to the employers and health plans that buy their services.
Advertisement
Headspace, based in Santa Monica, Calif., sells directly to consumers, as well as to businesses, and is focused on self-directed meditation and other mindfulness. It’s become a popular way for companies to offer a basic mental health resource to workers.
Ginger also offers self-guided treatment in addition to text-based coaching and video-based therapy and psychiatry. It’s inked some important deals recently, including with Cigna, which will reimburse Ginger as in-network treatment.
Ginger was started in Cambridge by MIT alumni Anmol Madan and Karan Singh, along with MIT Media Lab professor Alex “Sandy” Pentland, and later moved its headquarters to San Francisco. Singh remains chief operating officer at Ginger, while Madan is now chief data scientist at Teladoc Health, which acquired Livongo in a blockbuster deal last year.
The combined companies, which were both founded in 2010, now claim to cover 100 million people internationally.
Headspace and Ginger have grown as employers race to find ways to deliver better mental health benefits to workers, a trend that’s increased as the pandemic laid bare the gap between people who have common conditions such as anxiety and depression and those who can access treatment.
Advertisement