Headspace, Ginger to merge, forming $3b company

Headspace and Cambridge-founded Ginger, two of the most prominent companies in the increasingly competitive mental health space, on Wednesday announced plans to merge.

The new company, called Headspace Health, will have a reported value of $3 billion, placing it in the top echelon of companies vying to own significant chunks of the mental health market.

As investors have thrown huge sums into mental health, there’s been an increasing sense that consolidation must be on the horizon. As a pair, Headspace and Ginger offer complementary services that will allow the combined company to address a wide spectrum of patient needs, potentially making it more appealing to the employers and health plans that buy their services.