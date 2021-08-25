Moderna seeks full US approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna said it had completed the application process for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, putting the company on course to obtain the second such clearance from federal regulators.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that it had finished the rolling submission process for an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. Moderna first launched the process in June with the beginnings of a so-called Biologics License Application. Since then, the company has been supplying data to regulators on its shot’s safety and effectiveness as it became available in clinical testing.

Moderna’s two-shot regimen currently holds an emergency-use authorization for those 18 and older. The designation that can be revoked at any time and only lasts for the duration of the pandemic. If regulators grant the approval, it would follow the full clearance earlier this week granted to the vaccine made by the partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech.