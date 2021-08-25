SJC says ‘service’ charges are owed to servers

The state Supreme Judicial Court has sided with people who had worked at the Blue Hill Country Club in a dispute over a service charge on bills for events held at the club. Two plaintiffs sued the Canton business and its management in 2018, alleging that they had failed to remit to the workers a “service” charge labeled on invoices. Those invoices showed a 10 percent tip fee going to workers, as well as a 10 percent service fee, which actually went to the business, owned by Concert Golf. It’s this second fee that the workers say was owed to them instead. A Norfolk Superior Court judge and the majority of a three-person state appeals court panel both sided with the country club’s motion to dismiss, in part because of language in the contracts with clients that implied this money could go to the country club as an “administrative” charge. But the SJC disagreed with this interpretation in its ruling this week, saying that state law makes it clear that charges labeled for “service” should be treated as tips and divided among service employees accordingly. The SJC vacated the lower-court order and remanded the case to superior court for further proceedings. — JON CHESTO

Berkshire Hills Bancorp sells insurance group

Berkshire Hills Bancorp continues to slim down with another divestiture, this time the $40 million sale of its Berkshire Insurance Group to brokerage Brown & Brown. The BIG division has been providing insurance coverage in the Northeast for the past two decades, and is one of the largest insurance agencies in Western Massachusetts. Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre said the sale of the insurance business is part of the Boston-based company’s efforts to simplify its operations and redeploy capital to support its core banking businesses. Brown & Brown has offered positions to all 47 existing BIG employees, and the group will become a new standalone operation under Brown & Brown’s retail division led by BIG executive John Flaherty. BIG’s offices in Greenfield, Longmeadow, Pittsfield, Stockbridge, and Westfield will continue to stay open while other BIG offices will be combined with Brown & Brown’s existing offices. — JON CHESTO

Cambridge company to build manufacturing facility

A Cambridge-based life science company will build a new clinical manufacturing facility that will help more than double the size of its headquarters near Alewife. Vor Therapeutics has leased an additional 43,500 square feet at 100 Cambridge Park Drive, bringing its facility to 75,000 square feet in all, according to real estate firm Cresa, which represented Vor in the deal. The cell and genome engineering company develops stem cell therapies to treat blood cancers and went public in February, raising $177 million through its initial public offering — though its stock price has since fallen. Vor is building an on-site manufacturing facility, an increasingly popular move among early-stage biotech firms that want to give researchers close access to manufacturing of complex cell therapies. In 2019, Vor first moved into 100 CambridgePark, part of a three-building campus being developed by Longfellow Real Estate Partners on the western edge of Cambridge. — TIM LOGAN

South Korea could be first country to curb app stores

South Korea is poised to become the first country to impose curbs on the lucrative app stores run by Apple and Google, setting up a potential showdown with the Biden administration. President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party used its parliamentary supermajority to push out of committee a bill that would ban companies from forcing developers to use their online payment systems. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Citigroup tells junior bankers to take two weeks off

Citigroup is asking junior bankers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to take two weeks off work by the end of September, part of the Wall Street giant’s push to improve working conditions for its youngest staffers. The firm has also promised to give analysts and associates in the region a work-free weekend each month running from 5 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Monday. With deals booming, complaints have mounted among Wall Street’s junior bankers over long workdays that often stretch into weekends. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Nordstrom struggles, unlike fellow retailers

Nordstrom stock fell the most since the early days of the COVID pandemic after quarterly results showed it’s recovering more slowly than other retailers. While second-quarter sales at the Seattle-based department-store chain doubled from a year ago, they remain 6 percent below the 2019 level. That contrasts with results from peers such as Macy’s and Kohl’s, which have posted more robust rebounds. Another concern was the weakness of Nordstrom’s discount chain, Rack, compared with peers such as TJX and Ross Stores.

Wing about to deliver its 100,000th package by drone

Alphabet Inc.’s Wing subsidiary is about to reach a milestone in the fledgling drone-delivery business: Any day now it will deliver its 100,000th package to a customer. At its busiest delivery hub, in Logan City, Australia, the company earlier this month set a new internal record of 4,500 deliveries in one week. The potentially tectonic shift to routine deliveries of sandwiches, cups of coffee, and rotisserie chicken remains a long-range goal as regulators in the United States and elsewhere wrestle with how to craft rules. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OnlyFans backs away from banning explicit content

OnlyFans says it has suspended a plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers. The subscription site said in a prepared statement Wednesday that the planned ban was “no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators” and declined to answer further questions. OnlyFans had said last Thursday that it would ban explicit content starting Oct. 1, blaming policies of banks and payment processors for the policy change. OnlyFans has become famous as a place where sex workers can get paid in a safer way as well as a space for celebrities to interact with fans. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

American warns that Delta variant is hurting sales

American Airlines joined other US carriers in warning that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is slowing sales and leading travelers to cancel flight reservations, pushing August revenue below the company’s expectations. The carrier also is preparing for a more “muted” uptick in business travel into the fourth quarter, but isn’t yet ready to change its financial guidance, Vasu Raja, American’s chief revenue officer, said Wednesday at an industry conference. Southwest said on Aug. 11 that the decline in demand tied to the coronavirus resurgence may make it difficult to report a profitable third quarter, while JetBlue, Spirit, and Frontier also have commented on softening demand and canceled bookings. Summer travel demand peaks this month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Orders for business equipment slowed in July

Orders placed with US factories for business equipment unexpectedly stalled in July after four straight gains, marking a pause in a monthslong buildup in capital investment. The value of core capital goods orders, which exclude aircraft and military hardware and is seen as a barometer of business equipment investment, was little changed after an upwardly revised 1 percent increase a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS