Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A white-winged dove was reported from a feeder in Provincetown and a lark sparrow was photographed at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham.

A common ringed plover, ultra-rare European counterpart to our semipalmated plover, was reported from Lieutenant Island in Wellfleet.

Recent sightings (through Aug. 17) as reported to Mass Audubon.

At Race Point in Provincetown, a South Polar skua was reported along with a red knot, 2 parasitic jaegers, a black tern, 300 roseate terns, 400 common terns, 15 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 2 Cory’s shearwaters, 150 great shearwaters, 20 sooty shearwaters, 6 Manx shearwaters, and 30 Northern gannets.

Sightings from Forest Beach in Chatham included a little blue heron, a brant, 11 whimbrels, a marbled godwit, 21 ruddy turnstones, 97 greater yellowlegs, 3 great egrets, 19 snowy egrets, a yellow-crowned night-heron, 4 green herons, 3 glossy ibis, and 2 saltmarsh sparrows.

Advertisement

A remote part of Monomoy NWR hosted 31 American oystercatchers, 25 piping plovers, 2 whimbrels, 3 Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, 42 red knots, 1,270 semipalmated sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 830 short-billed dowitchers, a Wilson’s phalarope, 42 willets, and 10 Western willets.

Other sightings around the Cape included 3 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a little blue heron in Yarmouth, and dickcissels reported from two places in Wellfleet.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



