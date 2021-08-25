King Richard’s Faire turns 40, a seaplane fly-in event in Maine, and a pack for all your adventures

See up to 200 floatplanes during the annual International Seaplane Fly-In on the shores of Maine’s Moosehead Lake Sept. 9-12. The Greenville event highlights the importance of these aircraft, which are used by fishermen, hunters, and adventurers to access camps and resorts in more remote areas of the state. See planes up close, watch flying demonstrations, and witness pilots as they compete in aerial contests. This year’s event, held at the Seaplane Base 1 mile west of Greenville Municipal Airport, includes a new floatplane parade. Free entry. Register for $25 per person to receive a goody bag and pay $40 for a buffet dinner (Sept. 9) and $62 for a lobster and steak dinner (Sept. 10). www.seaplanefly-in.org

See acrobats and aerialists and watch knights battle on horseback during King Richard’s Faire in Carver on weekends and Monday holidays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 24. Handout

An event fit for kings, queens, and everyone else

See acrobats and aerialists and watch knights battle on horseback during King Richard’s Faire in Carver on weekends and Monday holidays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 24. The 40th anniversary event features hundreds of performers — among them jugglers, fire-eaters, dancers, and puppeteers — on eight different stages. New performers this year include the Captain’s Canines, a specialty dog act; the Unicycling Unicorn, who can juggle while 14 feet in the air; and Boom Boom Shake, a raucous Irish band. Feast on giant spit-roasted turkey legs and boules of chowder, shop for hand-carved bows, handspun pottery, and period clothing, and watch blacksmiths demonstrate how to forge weaponry. Tickets: free for 3 and under to $37 for 12 and older; cash only at the gate. www.kingrichardsfaire.net

Cruise around the Caribbean or the Canary Islands on new sailings offered by Azamara. Handout

THERE

New cruise ship tours

Cruise around the Caribbean or the Canary Islands on new sailings offered by Azamara. The Miami-based boutique cruise operator offers six new Caribbean voyages that range from seven to 16 nights. Interact with stingrays on Gran Cayman, take an interactive cooking class in Cozumel, and watch a steelpan orchestra perform on St. Maarten. Other destinations include Costa Rica, Panama, Antigua, Barbados, and St. Thomas (trip departure dates and destinations vary; see website). Highlights of the 10- and 11-night Canary Islands cruises include a home-hosted lunch, local tour, and hike through a tropical mountain forest on Tenerife. Canary Islands trips depart El Hierro on Dec. 28, and Jan. 8, 18, and 29 in 2022. Rates start at $1,329 for the Caribbean and $1,679 for the Canary Islands. 833-292-2292, www.azamara.com

Consider a trip to New York’s Catskill Mountains for your fall foliage adventures. The region’s Emerson Resort & Spa makes a great base for getting out into nature. Handout

Explore New York’s Catskills

Consider a trip to New York’s Catskill Mountains for your fall foliage adventures. The region’s Emerson Resort & Spa makes a great base for getting out into nature. Hike along the nearby Ashokan Rail Trail, which runs 12 miles through watershed land that was closed for more than 100 years, or ride an electric “rail bike” along railway tracks beside Esopus Creek. The luxury boutique hotel, which has 53 rooms and suites, has launched a new Spa Bites and Sips menu that offers healthy options, from mango bruschetta and fruit plates to an immune-boosting elderberry drink. It’s also relaunched its fitness and wellness program, offering yoga, kundalini, barre pilates, and aqua fitness classes. Cool fact: A silo on the resort property houses the world’s largest kaleidoscope according to Guinness World Records; it measures 60 feet high and 37.5 feet in diameter. Rooms start at $229. emersonresort.com

Get some relief from stiff and sore muscles from travel with lightweight and portable cork massage balls. Handout

EVERYWHERE

Ease your aching muscles

Get some relief from stiff and sore muscles from travel with lightweight and portable cork massage balls. Rawlogy’s ultra-firm yet forgiving cork massage balls come in a variety of sizes, from .75 to 4 inches, and help you break down tension, improve range of motion, and eliminate muscle soreness through pressure-point rolling. Use them on the plane, on a road trip, or in your hotel room to provide relief for your hips, legs, and lower back, and use the Micro balls to massage hands, wrists, and fingers. These non-slip, eco-friendly massage tools are made of 100 percent sustainable Portuguese cork. The company’s Compact Cork Roller also works well as an ultra-firm travel roller, measuring 3.75-by-12 inches and weighing less than 2 pounds. $16.99 for three Micro balls; $19 for 4-inch Big Ball, $20.99 for tennis ball-size Classic or golf ball-size Mini ball; and $35 for cork roller. www.rawlogy.com

Deuter’s latest daypacks provide plenty of space for longer biking and backpacking outings — and carrying extra layers and supplies as the days get shorter. Handout

Packs for your adventure gear

Deuter’s latest daypacks provide plenty of space for longer biking and backpacking outings — and carrying extra layers and supplies as the days get shorter. The new FLYT 12 SL mountain bike backpack holds 12 liters of gear in two main compartments (the front one has a zippered pocket for your wallet and keys, and stash pockets for bike pump, tube, and other tools), outer straps and clips for securing a helmet and knee pads, superior ventilation, and a rain cover. It even has a removable back protector in case of a spill and a handy smartphone pocket that can be accessed with the pack on. The Futura 30 SL hiking daypack has a cavernous main compartment, two spacious zippered pockets on the lid, two hip pockets, and a built-in rain cover. It has excellent padding on the hips to handle any load and a comfortable mesh ventilation system on the back. Both come in men’s and women’s versions. $170 Futura 30; $190 FLYT 12. www.deuter.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.