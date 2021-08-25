What’s new, Maritimes? Here’s what you need to know if you go

Before packing bags to visit our northern neighbor, there are a few things we Americans should know about Canada’s federal entry restrictions. For example. don’t even think about crossing the border for a vacation without being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entry with an accepted COVID-19 vaccine. You’ll also need proof of a negative test administered within three days of travel. All visitors must fill out a detailed application on ArriveCAN (app or web portal), submitting travel information and proof of vaccination status before crossing.

Oh, Canada! How we’ve missed your vibrant cities, rugged landscapes, imaginative cuisine, and friendly citizens this past pandemic year, and are thrilled that your borders are once again open to US citizens.

In addition to the federal guidelines, each province within Canada has its own set of restrictions and requirements to protect its residents. As protocols vary by each province, here is what you need to know to enter each of the Maritime Provinces of Atlantic Canada, as well as new offerings in each of these regions that offer temperate weather, warm coastal waters, fresh seafood, and wide-open outdoor spaces for adventures that are easily accessible from the Northeast.

New Brunswick

Travel protocols

New Brunswick welcomes American travelers who have received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine that is accepted by the Government of Canada. Registration prior to travel into New Brunswick is no longer required.

What’s new?

Hugging the southern coast of New Brunswick, visitors for years have enjoyed the Fundy Trail Parkway, a 6,323-acre park and 19-mile parkway carved out of one of the last remaining coastal wilderness areas between Florida and Newfoundland and Labrador. This year, the final connector to Alma is scheduled to be finished in mid-September, which will complete the construction of this hiking, biking, and driving route along coastal cliffs, river estuaries, waterfalls, and pristine beaches. Don’t miss the opportunity to cross a 275-foot suspension bridge at Big Salmon River. fundytrailparkway.com

Grain spirits, vodka, gin, absinthe, beer, and more are offered at The Fils du Roy Distillery. With the opening of an on-site malt house this year, it is now the first Canadian distillery to malt its own cereals. Located on the Acadian Peninsula, the distillery taps barley exclusively from local growers with plans to develop its own 700 acres to grow high quality barley. In the meantime, distillery tours are available to all. distilleriefilsduroy.com/en/new-brunswick

Newfoundland & Labrador

Travel protocols

Visitors are required to submit a travel form within 30 days of their expected travel date and follow public health guidelines during their stay. Fully vaccinated travelers are not required to self-isolate or be tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival to the province unless they are required by federal protocols. www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/travel/travel-restrictions/

What’s new?

Located on the Newfoundland’s eastern Bonavista Peninsula, the Discovery UNESCO Global Geopark offers 10 developed geosites that showcase the region’s diverse geological, natural, and cultural landscape. Visitors can discover 600 million-year-old fossils, spectacular rock formations, traditional root cellar farming, and learn about geopark conservation and history. discoverygeopark.com

In western Newfoundland, the boutique Hew & Draw Hotel has revitalized a century-old building in the town of Corner Brook with 36 individually designed stylish suites, rooftop patio, onsite craft brewery and restaurant. www.hewanddraw.ca

From the property, it’s a 90-minute drive to the soaring fjords, beaches, and bogs of Gros Morne National Park, where the soon-to-open Gros Morne Inn offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape. www.grosmorneinn.com

The newly launched Island Walk is a 435-mile walking trail that loops around Prince Edward Island. Tourism Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island

Travel protocols

American travelers fully vaccinated with Canadian-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are also eligible to apply for a PEI Pass to verify that they are fully vaccinated, and can visit PEI without isolating. US travelers will be tested upon entry to PEI. www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/topic/travel

What’s new?

Lace up your hiking shoes and set off on the newly launched Island Walk, a 435-mile walking trail that loops around the island. Allow approximately 32 days to complete this trail that takes you along the ocean, much of the Confederation Trail, red dirt roads, beaches, and through quiet secondary roads on the outer perimeter of the Island, with a mix of inland and coastal sections. The trail is not technically difficult, and intertwines through PEI’s two major cities, Charlottetown and Summerside, and many small communities. Want a shorter route? The walk is conveniently divided into 32 sections so that you can plan a shorter sojourn. www.tourismpei.com/the-island-walk

Four-season glamping yurts are set to debut at the Nature Space Resort and Retreat Center, an outdoors-focused property set on St. Peter’s Lake in Morell. A two-night package — for four to six people — includes accommodations in the kingfisher yurt and eagles nest loft, two yoga classes, felting workshop, and breakfast of farm fresh eggs, homemade bread, local bacon, and more. ($159-$199 per person.) Additional experiences include kayaking to an oyster farm (includes learning to shuck!), kayak brewery tour (fittingly called Paddles and Pints), kayak and yoga (kayoga), nature tours via kayak or SUP, mindfulness meditation workshops, and private yoga classes. naturespaceyoga.com/nature-space-eco-resort/

Muir Halifax, a Marriot Autograph Collection five-star hotel that recently debuted on the Halifax Waterfront. Patrick Rojo

Nova Scotia

Travel protocols

Fully vaccinated American visitors who qualify for entry into Canada must also apply for entry into Nova Scotia by completing the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in Form for each adult traveler age 18 or older. Visitors need to follow public health guidelines while in Nova Scotia, including wearing a non-medical mask in most indoor public places. novascotia.ca/coronavirus/travel/

What’s new?

Those who wish to be pampered may want to check out the Muir Halifax, a Marriot Autograph Collection five-star hotel that recently debuted on the Halifax Waterfront. The property features spacious rooms and suites with expansive harbor views, chef-driven dining options with waterfront seating, custom-designed speakeasy, guest-only art gallery, cold plunge and hydrotherapy pools, salt room, and even private yacht access. muirhotel.com

On the western coast of the province in the Annapolis Valley — in the heart of the island’s wine region — you’ll find the newly opened Inn at the Winery at Grand Pre. After a wine tasting and tour of this family winery, stay for the night in the owners’ renovated farmhouse. (Open May through December.) grandprewines.com

Returning home to the United States:

All air passengers 2 years of age and over entering the United States (including US citizens and legal permanent residents) are required to present a negative COVID-19 test, taken within three calendar days of departure or proof of recovery from the virus within the last 90 days. Airlines must confirm this, and deny boarding of passengers who do not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery. This does not apply to border crossings. Reentry for American citizens and lawful permanent residents traveling by car into the United States is considered essential travel and is not restricted.

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.

