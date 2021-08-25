Coast Guard responds to report of 2 missing in Parker River near Newburyport

A tweet from USCG Northeast said the report came about a mile off of the Parker River bridge.

A water rescue is underway for two people in distress on the Parker River near in Newburyport Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

At least one person remains missing while units from the U.S. Coast Guard, local police, and harbormaster continue searching the water, USCG petty officer Emma Fliszar said.

State Police air and diving units are also on scene, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

Authorities received a report around 4:20 p.m. that a person on a boat in the Parker River went underwater without resurfacing, Procopio said.

No further information was immediately available.

