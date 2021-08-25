Driver cited after crash with police cruiser in Wilmington

The driver who struck a Wilmington police cruiser while attempting to turn onto an Interstate 93 ramp Tuesday has been cited with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, State Police said.

The driver, a 57-year-old man from Grafton, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G37 when he crashed into a cruiser on Concord Street as it responded to an emergency call around 4:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement Wednesday.

The cruiser was one of three that was responding to a report of an assault in progress that was “escalating in severity” at the time, the statement said.