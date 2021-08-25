Driver cited after crash with police cruiser in Wilmington

The driver who struck a Wilmington police cruiser while attempting to turn onto an Interstate 93 ramp Tuesday has been cited with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, State Police said.
The driver, a 57-year-old man from Grafton, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G37 when he crashed into a cruiser on Concord Street as it responded to an emergency call around 4:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement Wednesday.
The cruiser was one of three that was responding to a report of an assault in progress that was “escalating in severity” at the time, the statement said.
The cruiser was traveling eastbound on Concord Street with its lights and sirens on, while the Infinity was traveling westbound attempting to turn on to the I-93 ramp, State Police said. Following the crash, the Inifinity struck a light pole.
Both the officer and the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital.
