Driver of stolen Amazon van arrested in Wellesley

A 23-year-old man from Sharon is in custody after allegedly stealing an Amazon van and leading police on a chase before coming to a stop on a dead-end road in Wellesley, State Police said.
State Police were notified that Norwood police were in pursuit of a stolen Amazon van heading north on Interstate 95 about 6:35 p.m., said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
The driver of the stolen van, a 2020 Ram ProMaster, rammed a police cruiser at some point in the pursuit, Procopio said.
Troopers stopped the van on Glenn Brook Road in Wellesley at 7:23 p.m. and the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested by State Police, Procopio said.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
