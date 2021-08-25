Exeter family’s home destroyed by Tropical Storm Henri

On Sunday, around 11:52 a.m., the sound of popping made Jason Bernier look out the kitchen window into the strengthening winds of Tropical Storm Henri and a crash made him turn his head toward the dining room.

EXETER, R.I. – Jason Bernier was flipping bacon. His wife, Wendy, was clearing the dining room table to get ready for brunch. And their son, Brandon, was in the basement with their dog, getting Monopoly.

A pine tree about 90-feet tall fell during Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, crushing Wendy and Jason Bernier's two-bedroom home on Mockingbird Drive in Exeter, Rhode Island. Wendy had a bump on her head after a ceiling collapsed on her head, but was otherwise OK. Jason Bernier and Brandon were uninjured. (Wendy and Jason Bernier)

His wife had disappeared, and in her place were the branches of a pine tree that had smashed through the roof, nearly splitting their two-bedroom ranch-style house in half.

“I looked through the archway in the kitchen through the dining room,” Bernier told the Globe. “I couldn’t see my wife anymore. I started screaming her name and I guess she got the point. She said. ‘I’m here. I’m OK.’

“She could tell I was worried.”

Bernier raced around tree and ceiling debris and found his wife covered in insulation.

“My ceiling bashed me on the head,” Wendy Bernier said. “Thirty seconds before the tree fell, I was standing where the tree landed. I was clearing the table and walking to the opposite side. I took three steps and the tree landed.”

She doesn’t remember much, just the bang on her head. Her husband believes the falling debris from the ceiling made his wife reel back instinctively, allowing her to dodge the falling pine tree.

“She actually, what would you call it?” Jason Bernier said. “She was pushed out of the way of danger.”

His wife said: “Blessed. That’s what I called it. Blessed.”

Wendy Bernier said her husband’s biggest fear has always been a tree falling on their house. They live in a heavily wooded area next to Queens River Park. The tree that smashed into their home had been at the end of the Bernier’s driveway. And it is the farthest one from the house on Mockingbird Drive in Exeter, R.I. — the one Jason Bernier said he was least worried about.

By 10 a.m. winds from Henri had picked up and Jason was repeatedly peeking out the window. He watched a tree fall in his neighbor’s yard just before his tree toppled. That one likely knocked out the power to the neighborhood.

“It pulled the lines down,” Jason Bernier said. “An oak tree fell on our neighbor’s truck.”

After grabbing Wendy’s hand, he urged her to change clothes because she was covered in insulation from the attic. a A former US Navy submariner (Sonar Technician Second Class), Jason Bernier said he went into “safety mode.”

“I have never been so happy to see his face,” Wendy Bernier said. “I kept saying, ‘You have to change and we have to get out of here.’ He used more colorful words.”

Brandon Bernier came up from the basement with their Staffordshire terrier, Stella, uninjured.

The family phone a friend, who immediately invited them to stay indefinitely, and they left the house.

The family managed to recover many of their belongings but Brandon, who starts school next month, lost most of his school supplies.

A massive pine tree crushed Wendy and Jason Bernier's two-bedroom home on Mockingbird Drive in Exeter, Rhode Island on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Wendy and Jason Bernier

They spoke to their insurance company within an hour of the incident and have been in touch with an adjuster every day. They are working on extended-stay housing.

Jason Bernier said he doesn’t know if the home they bought in 2008 is salvageable.

“We put a lot of work into it and it’s ours,” she said.

Not long ago, they had swapped the living room and the dining room. It might have been the best decision they ever made since they could have been sitting in the spot where the tree fell.

The high water line in the area may have contributed to the tree uprooting itself, Jason Bernier said. They didn’t get a lot of rain the days prior to Henri, but “The ground is always moist,” he said.

Wendy thanked friends for offering them a place to stay, and strangers for reaching out with kind words and offers of assistance. Sharon Harrington, a family friend, started a GoFundMe page for the family, but Bernier family said they only really need basic necessities, and school supplies for their son.

Jason Bernier works for the Department of Defense, and his wife will start work soon as a school bus driver for the Exeter-West Greenwich School District.

“The outpouring of generosity from everyone is just humbling,” Wendy Bernier said.

Hours after Henri’s high winds subsided, Jason Bernier was able to go back for some belongings. Among the things he brought back was his son’s Eastern Slider turtle, “Princess Peach.”

“He’s OK,” Wendy Bernier said. “Daddy saved the day today.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.