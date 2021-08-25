Governor McKee asks attorney general to investigate his chief of staff

During a news conference on Tuesday, McKee said he had spoken to the DEM director and concluded there was “no undue influence.”

McKee, a Democratic former Cumberland mayor, took that step one day after the state Republican Party called for the attorney general’s office to probe whether Silva attempted to influence the state Department of Environmental Management over a permit to develop a piece of land that is 93 percent wetlands.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday asked Attorney General Peter F. Neronha to conduct an independent investigation of the governor’s chief of staff, Anthony J. Silva, over a proposed wetlands development in Cumberland.

But on Wednesday, McKee directed all state departments, including DEM, to cooperate with the attorney general’s office and the State Police.

“The Governor requested the investigation out of an abundance of caution to provide full transparency and reassurance to the public and to ensure all information related to the application is brought forward,” McKee’s office said in a statement.

Neronha, a Democrat, spoke with McKee on Wednesday morning, and he spoke with State Police Colonel James M. Manni, spokesman Blake Collins said.

“This Office and the Rhode Island State Police are initiating an investigation of the matter of Tony Silva and the proposed development in Cumberland,” Collins said. “There are no limits to the scope of the investigation, and the scope of any investigation by this office is determined by the Attorney General.”

Wednesday’s action follows revelations that Silva met with the current Cumberland mayor, Jeff Mutter, to push for development of the plot at 45 Canning St. in Cumberland.

The Department of Environmental Management rejected an application put forward on Silva’s behalf to develop the Canning Street parcel in 2019, but the agency reversed course this year despite local opposition.

Silva has denied trying to influence DEM and claimed he transferred his interest in the property to his son, Ross Silva, to build a house. After the proposal drew media attention and litigation, the Silva family announced on Aug. 13 that it would transfer the lot to the town.

The Valley Breeze has reported that neighbors of the Canning Street property sent letters to town officials, saying development would exacerbate flooding in the area. They questioned why the permit went through so easily without a public hearing after earlier versions of the plan went through a public hearing process, and some suggested a link between the approvals and Silva, a former Cumberland police chief who now holds a powerful position in the McKee administration.

Silva, who makes $196,792 as chief of staff, is not planning to take a leave of absence or any other time off during the investigation, McKee’s press secretary said.

Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, said it is “appropriate” for the attorney general to investigate this matter. “The state has been consistently known as the ‘I know a guy’ state, and certainly we would like to move away from that,” she said.

Cienki said McKee will face some “formidable opponents” in the 2022 governor’s race, and the controversy over Silva could become a political liability for him. “Is this something he wants his administration to be surrounded with?” she asked.

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Republican Party filed a complaint with the state Ethics Commission, claiming Silva violated the ethics code by failing to disclose his financial interest in the 45 Canning St. lot from 2017 through 2020.

“Silva indicated he had entered into an agreement to purchase 45 Canning Street from Joan Mooney if approval was given to build on the property,” the complaint states. “The development on 45 Canning Street has been controversial in Cumberland for a number of years because it is wetlands.”

The state ethics code requires public officials to list “all real property in which a financial interest was held” that is not used exclusively as their principal residence, but Silva “never disclosed that he had a financial interest in 45 Canning Street in his disclosure reports for 2017 through 2020,” the complaint states.

Cienki noted McKee paid a $250 fine in 2019 to settle a complaint filed with the state Ethics Commission over his failure to disclose a trip he took to Taiwan while lieutenant governor. “Is this becoming a pattern?” she asked.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.