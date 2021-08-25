Grand jury returns 9 indictments against man accused of stabbing rabbi in Brighton

Khaled Awad, 24, who is currently being held at Bridgewater State Hospital, is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday, the district attorney’s office said.

A Suffolk County grand jury returned nine indictments, including armed assault with intent to murder, against a man accused of stabbing a rabbi outside a Jewish day school in Brighton in July, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said Wednesday.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski suffered stab wounds to his stomach, ribs, and left arm in the July 1 attack that Rollins says was a hate crime. Noginski, a father of 12 children and teacher at Shaloh House, has said it is “a miracle” he survived.

Awad was also indicted on charges of aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), assault by means of a dangerous weapon (gun), assault and battery for the purpose of intimidation resulting in bodily injury, violating an individual’s Constitutional rights, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, the district attorney’s office said.

Awad was previously arraigned in the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court but the case now heads to the superior court, “which is the appropriate court of jurisdiction to address the serious felony offenses alleged in this case,” the district attorney’s office said.

“Hate has no place in Suffolk County,” Rollins said in the statement. “We will hold violent offenders accountable when they harm. This act of violence nearly killed the victim. But it also traumatized the entire Jewish community and deeply impacted the people of Brighton. I want to thank the Boston Police for responding immediately and deescalating a violent and life-threatening situation.”

Noginski said he had stepped out of the school to answer a phone call the afternoon of July 1 when a man, later identified as Awad, approached him and allegedly showed a gun, according to a piece he wrote that was published by the Globe.

The district attorney’s office says security footage shows Awad walking up to Noginski and drawing “a weapon that appeared to be a gun.” Awad allegedly demanded Noginski give him the keys for a school van, which he then rejected as Noginski attempted to hand them over, the district attorney’s office said.

The district attorney’s office said Awad motioned for Noginski to get into the van while allegedly pulling out a knife after putting away the gun. As Awad was allegedly switching weapons, Noginski fled into a nearby park.

Awad caught up to him and allegedly began attacking him with the knife, leaving a total of nine stab wounds with serious injuries to Noginski’s “upper left chest near his heart and deep lacerations to his left arm, which he had used to shield himself from the violent attack,” the district attorney’s office said.

Boston police responded after receiving multiple 911 calls and found Awad in a nearby alleyway, the district attorney’s office said. Awad allegedly brandished a gun at the officers, who “skillfully deescalated the interaction and successfully convinced Mr. Awad to drop his weapon,” Rollins’s office said.

“Mr. Awad was taken into custody with a struggle, but without a single weapon being discharged,” the statement said.

Boston police detectives recovered security footage from multiple locations and, combined with footage from body-worn cameras, “captured the attack and the events that followed nearly in their entirety,” according to the statement.

The district attorney’s office said people known to Awad told investigators that he “held a hatred of Jewish individuals.” Noginski’s “style of dress made him identifiable as an Hasidic Jew, and a large menorah on the school’s grounds made clear that the institution was affiliated with Judaism,” the district attorney’s office said.

Another witness shared a cell phone video with police that showed Awad “behaving suspiciously in the area of the day school a day prior to the attack,” the district attorney’s office said.

Awad’s attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.