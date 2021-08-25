How Rhode Island’s top superintendent is preparing for the new school year

Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I don’t understand where people are getting all these milk crates to do their milk crate challenges. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 173.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 677,592

New cases: 172

Test-positive rate: 3.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 115

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Advertisement

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

Public schools across Rhode Island are set to reopen over the next couple of weeks, which means teachers and administrators are scrambling to make last-minute preparations.

With COVID-19 still the most pressing issue in the state, I asked Cranston Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse, who recently was named Rhode Island Superintendent of the Year, how she’s preparing for the school year.

Q: First, congratulations on being named Superintendent of the Year. Tell us your secret. What’s something Cranston got right as a school district over the past year?

Nota-Masse: I am very fortunate to have a great team of people who work and serve in Cranston. I think we were able to survive as a district because we collaborated with city, school, and teacher leaders, and sought parent input to make decisions. We also had a solid distance learning plan, which was created in collaboration with teachers and based on student and parent feedback. Having consistent and stable leadership is also helpful. Many of our administrators have been here for 20-plus years, which helps make getting through rough waters easier.

Q: You’re preparing for schools to reopen. What’s one issue that keeps you up at night as you prepare for everyone to return?

Advertisement

Nota-Masse: There’s a list… But I want everyone to focus on making children feel safe and welcome in their schools. Many of our students have been at home since we closed in March 2020, which will make returning challenging. It is important for them to become accustomed to being in the presence of their peers and teachers and in the “routine” of school again. That is our main goal as we begin this year.

Q: I know learning loss over the past two school years has been a top-of-mind issue for every superintendent. What is Cranston doing to catch students up?

Nota-Masse: Throughout the pandemic, we tried to keep our curriculum and instruction as “normal” as possible. We didn’t water down grading practices or expectations, but obviously it wasn’t the same as usual. We have to be thoughtful about assessing where kids are now … we can assume a lot, but we need the right data to make individualized plans to address the needs of our students. We anticipate using time more efficiently during the school day, to target specific skills which students are lacking through small group instruction. We had summer programs for kids from elementary through high school, which had many participants.

Q: We haven’t talked enough about the effect the pandemic has had on kids from a social and emotional perspective. What advice are you giving teachers?

Advertisement

Nota-Masse: We are not back to “normal” yet, as much as I had hoped we would be by now. Kids absorb and react to the emotional toll this has had on their families. They rely on their teachers and school staff to make their experience in school positive during a potentially scary time in their lives. Routines and clear expectations for everyone in the school community help develop relationships and trust for our students. Fortunately, students and staff have shown great resilience and willingness to be flexible, which has helped us get to where we are now.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ After losing a leg and a kidney, state Senator Jeanine Calkin is eager to return home and to work. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee on Tuesday denied that his chief of staff, Anthony Silva, tried to exert “undue influence” over a controversial wetlands development proposal in Cumberland. Read more.

⚓ Governor McKee wrote a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday to tell him that Afghan refugees are welcome in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Lifespan hospitals are rolling back their visitor policies due to rising COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island. Read more.

More from the Globe

⚓ A Watertown man and two sons, among the luckiest players in the history of the Massachusetts Lottery, having collected $20.9 million from 13,000 winning tickets, now face federal income tax evasion and money laundering charges, officials said Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ Are you following the race for mayor of Boston? Take our interactive quiz to find out which candidate you identify with. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Dan Shaughnessy explains why the Red Sox should be thinking only about a wild card spot -- not the Yankees -- right now. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you.

Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor McKee, Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are holding a virtual back-to-school town hall discussion on Facebook at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos is holding a COVID-19 Equity Council meeting at 3:30 p.m.

⚓ The state Investment Commission meets at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

My latest column

With lots of talk about another proposal for the “Superman” building, I make the case that it’s time to discuss a plan for all of downtown Providence.If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

My colleague Amanda Milkovits interviews Jeffrey Scott Hornoff, who spent more than six years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Advertisement

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.