Hull man arrested for alleged bank robbery

A 40-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday after a brief pursuit for allegedly robbing a branch of Rockland Trust bank police said.
Perry Hamilton entered the bank at 264 Nantasket Ave. and passed a note to the teller before allegedly heading out on foot, Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement.
Police were notified of the robbery at 3:30 p.m. and were provided with a description of the suspect, who was said to be “heading toward the Paragon Carousel,” the statement said.
Less than 15 minutes later, police saw a man matching the description walking in the area, the statement said. A brief pursuit ensued and Hamilton was taken into custody.
He faces charges of unarmed robbery and larceny of a person, police said.
Hamilton was taken to South Shore Hospital for evaluation following his arrest, the statement said.
A representative of Rockland Trust could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
