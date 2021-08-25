fb-pixel Skip to main content

Hull man arrested for alleged bank robbery

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated August 25, 2021, 17 minutes ago

A 40-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday after a brief pursuit for allegedly robbing a branch of Rockland Trust bank police said.

Perry Hamilton entered the bank at 264 Nantasket Ave. and passed a note to the teller before allegedly heading out on foot, Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement.

Police were notified of the robbery at 3:30 p.m. and were provided with a description of the suspect, who was said to be “heading toward the Paragon Carousel,” the statement said.

Less than 15 minutes later, police saw a man matching the description walking in the area, the statement said. A brief pursuit ensued and Hamilton was taken into custody.

He faces charges of unarmed robbery and larceny of a person, police said.

Hamilton was taken to South Shore Hospital for evaluation following his arrest, the statement said.

A representative of Rockland Trust could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.


