Hull man arrested for alleged bank robbery

A 40-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday after a brief pursuit for allegedly robbing a branch of Rockland Trust bank police said.

Perry Hamilton entered the bank at 264 Nantasket Ave. and passed a note to the teller before allegedly heading out on foot, Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement.

Police were notified of the robbery at 3:30 p.m. and were provided with a description of the suspect, who was said to be “heading toward the Paragon Carousel,” the statement said.