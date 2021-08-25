Man dead after Monday stabbing in Dorchester

Police responded to 112 Atkinson St. in Dorchester at 6:12 a.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing marked the 26th homicide in Boston this year and came one day after a man was critically shot early Sunday morning in Mattapan. He died of his injuries in a local hospital Monday night, police said.

