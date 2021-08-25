A mayor’s dream deferred: Central Falls cancels Salsa Night because of COVID-19

But on Tuesday, Rivera had to pull the plug.

Once vaccines arrived, she began to hope that the 1.2-square-mile majority-Latino city would be able to hold just one Salsa Night – her favorite community event. She hoped to see up to 700 people dancing on the Roosevelt Avenue bridge this Friday.

“Due to dangerous rising COVID rates in our city, Salsa Night is unfortunately canceled for the safety of our residents,” the city announced. “Please continue to wear a mask, get tested and vaccinated so we can get back to beloved community events soon.”

Advertisement

Back in early March, Rivera had stood in the Central Falls High School gymnasium, watching city residents file in for COVID-19 vaccines, and she had dared to dream of a Salsa Night this year.

Even then, she cautioned that big gatherings probably wouldn’t be possible any time soon. She was concerned that people would remain hesitant to come out, and she vowed to never do anything that would jeopardize people’s health.

But on that day, Rivera had smiled at the thought of Central Falls dancing again.

“I want to at least have one Salsa Night this year, even if it’s in September,” she said. “I mean, I can dream, right?”

The dream was dashed by COVID-19 rates that have spiked in recent weeks in Central Falls.

According to the latest state Department of Health data, the city’s rate of new cases jumped from 46 per 100,000 in the last week of July to 206 per 100,000 in the first week of August and 150 per 100,000 in the second week of August. Before August, the city had not seen that rate above 100 since early May.

Advertisement

Also, Rivera said that not enough residents have received the vaccine.

According to the latest Department of Health data, 57.2 percent of the city’s population is fully vaccinated, while 66.7 percent is at least partially vaccinated.

“While I was very hopeful and eager to bring back our city’s beloved Salsa Night – a true community celebration that brings us all together to enjoy our beautiful city and diverse cultures – the safety of our residents is my top priority,” Rivera said in a statement.

With school about to resume fully in-person, the city is focused on getting more residents ages 12 and older vaccinated, while also promoting mask-wearing and testing, Rivera said. She urged residents to contact the city’s Office of Constituent Services and Health regarding vaccines, face masks, testing, or any other help they need.

“Salsa Night can wait. The safety of our residents and children cannot,” Rivera said. “We need to take this virus and current variants very seriously. We are not back to normal yet.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.