One person failed to claim their VaxMillions prize

According to Governor Charlie Baker’s office, all but one of the winners of the weekly drawings came forward to claim their prizes within the required 24-hour period.

The person didn’t respond in time and ended up forfeiting their prize.

Luck ran out for one winner of the VaxMillions Giveaway, the state-run lottery that gives away cash prizes and scholarships to people who are vaccinated.

The lone person who failed to meet the state’s deadline — and as a result, lost their prize — has not been identified.

Winners of the drawings are contacted by the state via telephone, text message, and email. According to the rules, winners must respond within 24 hours.

Advertisement

“If the potential winner or the potential winner’s parent or guardian does not respond by making telephone contact with DPH within 24 hours and as instructed, the potential winner will forfeit the chance to win any prize and DPH will select an alternate as the potential winner,” states the rules on the VaxMillions website.

The VaxMillions Giveaway was launched by the state as a way to entice people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far the state has given away four $1 million jackpots to adults and four $300,000 scholarship grants to children between the ages of 12 and 17.

The winners of the fifth and final round will be announced Thursday.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.