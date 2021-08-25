Photos: Massive buoy yanked from R.I. beach, returned to open water

The buoy, called 1 BI, had traveled a few miles from its designated spot north of Block Island to land on the beach on the mainland. Some people took photos of it as it sat there for a couple days. Others climbed on top.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Coast Guard crew removed a massive navigational buoy that had apparently broken free from its chain off Block Island and crashed onto the beach in South Kingstown during Tropical Storm Henri Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, during high tide, a Coast Guard crew attached a line to the buoy, with the other side of the line attached to the cutter Marcus Hanna. The cutter, its nose toward the beach, then began backing up and rotating until the buoy was off the sand, explained Chief Petty Officer Robert Simpson, a spokesman for the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard members fasten a line so a Coast Guard buoy tender can haul off the beached buoy back out to open water. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Once it was in the open water, the plan was to lift the buoy onto the ship with a crane, Simpson said.

The Coast Guard will then inspect it to see if it can go back to its rightful place in the water. A notice to mariners about its absence has gone out. It’s unusual for a buoy to break free from its chain and end up on the beach, but it’s not unheard of, Simpson said.

Coast Guard staff place a new beacon on top of the buoy before it was dragged off the beach. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In the meantime, several photographers were there to capture the scene, including ones from the Coast Guard, the Boston Globe, and a man named David Sherman, a freelancer who lives nearby and had captured a stark image of the green buoy listing on its side in the sand and foam.

“The sentiment was that we wished that the buoy could stay there because it looked so good on the beach,” Sherman said in an email later. “The atmosphere was festive and it gave us a chance to talk to people that we don’t get to see very much.”

The 1BI north reef Block Buoy is back in open waters after coming off the beach in South Kingstown, R.I., thanks to the work of the Coast Guard. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

