R.I. performance venues to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Festival Ballet Providence, The Gamm Theatre, Island Moving Company, Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, Trinity Repertory Company, United Theatre, Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, and Wilbury Theatre Group were included in this new vaccine requirement.

If a patron has not yet been fully vaccinated, which means at least 14 days have passed since their final dose, they will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the last 72-hours, or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen (rapid) test taken in the last 6-hours.

PROVIDENCE — Nine performance venues and theaters in Rhode Island released a united message to attendees and ticket holders Wednesday, requiring that all patrons attending indoor events to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Regardless of a patrons vaccination status, all who enter one of these venues will have to wear a mask at all times other than when they are eating or drinking. The Wilbury Theatre Group will “strongly encourage” masks at any upcoming performances, but patrons are not required to wear one at this point.

In a statement, the organizations said details may be revisited or revised based on guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Like so many others, we’re very much looking forward to the day when it’s safe to lift all restrictions and see the smiling faces of our audiences again,” said Josh Short, artistic director of the Wilbury Theatre Group in a statement. “However, the priority remains ensuring the safety of all persons who walk through our door.”

The Wilbury Group said it would continue to enlist guidance by Dr. Brandon Marshall, an advising epidemiologist from the Brown University School of Public Health, regarding COVID-19 related protocols.

All performers that travel for Broadway shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as previously reported.

