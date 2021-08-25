Suspect in Milford storage unit death arrested in Virginia

A man was arrested on a fugitive charge in Virginia in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a storage unit in Milford last week, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early’s office announced Wednesday.

Christopher Tetreault, 28, was arrested Tuesday in Charlottesville, and is facing a charge of with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Early’s office said in a statement.

State Police obtained an arrest warrant and apprehended Tetreault with assistance from Virginia State Police, the statement said.