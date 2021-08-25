Suspect in Milford storage unit death arrested in Virginia

A man was arrested on a fugitive charge in Virginia in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a storage unit in Milford last week, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early’s office announced Wednesday.
Christopher Tetreault, 28, was arrested Tuesday in Charlottesville, and is facing a charge of with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Early’s office said in a statement.
State Police obtained an arrest warrant and apprehended Tetreault with assistance from Virginia State Police, the statement said.
The charge come after Paul Weaver, 54, was found dead from multiple stab wounds inside a storage unit at 15 Beach Street on Aug. 17, Early said. An autopsy later ruled the death as a homicide.
Authorities believe Weaver was living in his storage unit at the time of his death.
Tetreault is set to appear in Virginia court Thursday on a fugitive from justice charge, officials said.
The homicide remains under investigation by State Police assigned to the DA’s office and Milford police.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.