House panel demands records tied to Jan. 6 attack

In letters demanding materials from the National Archives and seven other agencies, Bennie G. Thompson, Democrat from Mississippi, the committee chairman, signaled an expansive investigation, touching not only on what happened on Jan. 6 but also materials that could shed light on matters such as ‘’the former President’s knowledge of the election results and what he communicated to the American people about the election.’’

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued its first sweeping requests Wednesday for records from federal agencies pertaining to the attack on the Capitol and then-President Trump’s efforts to subvert the election.

Advertisement

Thompson gave the agencies a two-week deadline to produce materials, and asked David Ferriero, archivest of the United States, to use his authority under federal regulations to swiftly address the request for records from the Trump White House.

‘’Our Constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation seeks to evaluate threats to that process, identify lessons learned and recommend laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations necessary to protect our republic in the future,’’ Thompson wrote.

The requests include information on ‘’communications within and among the White House and Executive Branch agencies during the leadup to January 6th and on that day’' as well as issues further removed, such as ‘’attempts to place politically loyal personnel in senior positions across government after the election.’’

Other agencies being asked to provide information include the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior, and Justice; as well as the FBI, National Counterterrorism Center, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The violence on Jan. 6 was the most serious attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 as rioters sought to prevent and was carried out by a mob of Trump supporters who echoed his false claims about the 2020 election while seeking to stop Congress’s efforts to certify its results and declare Joe Biden the next president.

Advertisement

Democrats and Republicans have clashed over how or whether the insurrection should be investigated, with Republicans opposing creation of the select committee headed by Thompson and an earlier proposal to create an independent commission modeled on the panel that investigate the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

GOP leaders have offered varying reasons for their opposition to a formal investigation, including that it should also investigations violence at racial justice protests during the summer of 2020 and that Democrats only goal is to hurt the GOP politically ahead of the 2022 midterms by highlighting Trump’s role in the event.

WASHINGTON POST





Biden presses CEOs to help with cybersecurity

President Biden urged a group of chief executives to help improve cybersecurity across the nation’s critical infrastructure and economy, citing a lack of trained professionals to adequately protect the United States.

“Our skilled cybersecurity workforce is not growing fast enough to keep pace,” Biden said Wednesday at a meeting with chief executives including Apple’s Tim Cook, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Amazon’s Andy Jassy, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon.

The meeting follows massive cyber and ransomware attacks over the past year on critical infrastructure, including that of Colonial Pipeline and JBS, as well as software and cloud providers such as Microsoft and SolarWinds Corp., which have largely been perpetrated by cyber groups based in Russia and China.

Biden called the meeting to discuss how industry and the federal government can work together to improve cybersecurity in the face of debilitating ransomware and cyberattacks. The president urged the chief executives to make commitments on workforce development and improvements to cybersecurity in their sectors, according to a senior administration official.

Advertisement

Among the actions the White House has taken this year is an executive order directing federal agencies to boost security protocols and mandating cyber incident reporting from large pipeline companies. But more collaboration is needed between private companies and government, the senior official said, adding that the private sector in many cases has more authority or influence than the government to make necessary cybersecurity changes.

As part of the meeting, the White House announced new public-private initiatives and cybersecurity workforce training efforts to fill the approximately 500,000 open jobs in the industry.

Google pledged to invest more than $10 billion in three years on cybersecurity computing and software programs. Additionally, the company committed to retraining 100,000 Americans in IT support and analytics work.

IBM said it plans to train more than 150,000 people in cybersecurity skills over the next three years and will work with more than 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to increase its diversity in hiring.

Microsoft said it has made $150 million available for technical assistance to federal, state, and local governments with upgrading security protections and will expand cybersecurity training for community colleges and nonprofits. The company also said it will invest $20 billion over the next five years to integrate cybersecurity into the design of its products and deliver advanced security solutions.

Advertisement

Amazon plans in October to release cybersecurity training materials it has developed to keep its employees and sensitive information safe from cyberattacks. The company will also allow qualified Amazon Web Services account holders to receive a multifactor authentication device at no additional cost.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC has partnered with NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering to provide free tuition for employees to obtain a master’s degree in cybersecurity. They’ve also developed a pilot program with the University of North Carolina Charlotte for employees to get certificates in AI data and cybersecurity.

BLOOMBERG NEWS





Pa. GOP lawmakers to launch hearings into 2020 election

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania plan to formally launch hearings as part of an investigation into the 2020 vote in the state, the latest GOP-backed effort to revisit an election that former president Trump has falsely claimed was fraudulent.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican, said this week that lawmakers are pursuing a ‘’full forensic investigation’' of the election that will aim to examine ballots and voter rolls.

‘’I don’t necessarily have faith in the results,’’ he told conservative media personality Wendy Bell in an interview live-streamed on Facebook on Monday. ‘’I think that there were many problems in our election that we need to get to the bottom of.’’

The Pennsylvania investigation is the latest sign of how Republican leaders in key battleground states are bowing to ongoing pressure from Trump and his base to investigate baseless allegations that voting irregularities tainted the November election.

Advertisement

In Arizona, Trump supporters are awaiting a report on a review of ballots cast in Maricopa County, which was temporarily delayed after contractors conducting the audit tested positive for the coronavirus. A similar effort has been launched in Wisconsin: State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, said he met with Trump last weekend and ‘’provided him details about our robust efforts . . . to restore full integrity and trust in elections.’’

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has decried the pursuit of a ‘’forensic audit’' in his state as a ‘’sham.’’

‘’This is a disgrace to democracy — not to mention a profound waste of time and taxpayer money,’’ Wolf tweeted in July. ‘’I won’t stand for it.’’

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania have sought an investigation of the 2020 election since late last year, capitulating to demands from Trump and his supporters to scrutinize President Biden’s 80,555-vote win in the state — despite a lack of evidence of voter fraud.

WASHINGTON POST