Nebraskans outraged at state’s recruiting ad for unvaccinated nurses

Klein, a registered nurse who lives in Omaha, said she had received similar ads from the state in the past. But something stood out on this card.

When Abbey Klein opened her mailbox on Monday, she found a postcard from the state of Nebraska advertising nursing jobs with bonuses as high as $5,000.

Klein, 27, said she was appalled. Several local hospitals recently announced they will require employees to get a coronavirus vaccine as the delta variant runs rampant, leaving Klein wondering why the state would send the opposite message.

Advertisement

"It feels like the governor was backtracking and trying to capitalize on nurses who don't want to be vaccinated," Klein told The Washington Post. "It feels insulting to the profession."

The nurse is one of dozens who reached out to Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood after receiving the postcard in the mail. Constituents also contacted the lawmaker this week to report an online job posting for full- and part-time nursing positions at a Bellevue, Neb., veterans' facility with "no mandated COVID-19 vaccinations" requirement. The veterans' facility is in Blood's district.

In a letter addressed to Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and state Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert, Blood demanded to know why unvaccinated staff are being recruited for state-run veterans' facilities.

As of late Monday, Blood said neither office had responded.

Reached by The Post, Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Ricketts's office, declined to comment on the letter, saying it was being reviewed by the governor. He confirmed the state had sent the postcard to health care workers "at the [governor's] direction" as a strategy to "address workforce challenges."

"Many in the health care field resent this personal health care choice being mandated by their employer," Gage added in an email. "For nurses finding themselves in that situation, the State welcomes them to apply for a position in State government where we do not have a coronavirus vaccine mandate."

Advertisement

It is unclear how many health care workers received the postcards and whether Nebraska leaders are trying to fill specific jobs with the recruiting campaign.

Neither Hilgert's office nor the state's Department of Health and Human Services immediately responded to messages from The Post late on Monday.

The state's efforts to recruit unvaccinated health care workers come as major hospitals across the country - and some government agencies - are requiring employees to be inoculated against the coronavirus if they wish to keep their jobs. The measures have prompted some health care workers to stage walkouts in protest. The vaccine mandates have been driven in part by the emergence of the highly transmissible delta variant, which has the Biden administration struggling to address yet another surge of covid-19 infections.

Nebraska, like much of the country, has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases. New daily reported cases are up more than 27% there in the past week, according to The Post's covid tracker, and hospitalizations have risen more than 7% in that time. About 51% of people in the state are fully vaccinated, The Post's data shows.

Blood said she received the first message from a constituent concerned about Nebraska's new job ad for nurses on Sunday. The person also shared a screenshot of the veterans' facility job posting that stated vaccination would not be required.

Advertisement

The next day, another health care worker emailed Blood about the postcard, which reads: "Looking for an opportunity to continue serving your community as a nursing professional? While encouraged, State teammates are not required to have COVID-19 vaccinations."

A nurse practitioner at an Omaha urgent care facility who received the postcard on Monday said it left her feeling angry and depleted.

"We are so burned out," the nurse, who asked that her name not be disclosed because her employer had not authorized her to speak, told The Post. "I've been feeling a lot of anger and depression. When did we stop taking care of one another? How did we get to this place?"

By Monday evening, Blood said she had received about 50 phone calls and messages from constituents. Some called the recruitment effort "evil" and "unacceptable."

"When a constituent has questions, we owe them answers," Blood said. "It's important that state leaders honor the science. This is a slap in the face. We can do better for our veterans."

Klein, the nurse who got the postcard on Monday, said she threw it into the recycling bin. Still, she added, she could not stop thinking about vulnerable patients who could be left under the care of unvaccinated health care workers hired by the state.

“If my family member was in one of those places and they were actively recruiting people who were unwilling to get the vaccine, I would feel unsettled and feel like my loved one is not getting the best care,” she told The Post. “That was my main concern.”