Mass. and Cass is an overloaded epicenter of woe — other communities need to step up

If opening a fourth homeless shelter in the South End were the solution to people sleeping on the street at Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, as the Globe suggests, the problem would already be fixed (“At Mass. and Cass, an unused hotel — and people sleeping on the streets,” Editorial, Aug. 23). The proliferation of tents and outdoor living occurs notwithstanding unoccupied beds in multiple existing shelters steps away. Indeed, many of the tents on Atkinson Street are pitched, quite literally, right beside the city’s main shelter.

Getting people who eschew shelters to come in from the street is hugely important yet challenging. In many hours of discussions over repurposing the Roundhouse hotel, never once did I hear anyone doubt Victory Programs’ goal in this regard or competence as a provider.