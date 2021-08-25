Mass. and Cass is an overloaded epicenter of woe — other communities need to step up

If opening a fourth homeless shelter in the South End were the solution to people sleeping on the street at Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, as the Globe suggests, the problem would already be fixed (“At Mass. and Cass, an unused hotel — and people sleeping on the streets,” Editorial, Aug. 23). The proliferation of tents and outdoor living occurs notwithstanding unoccupied beds in multiple existing shelters steps away. Indeed, many of the tents on Atkinson Street are pitched, quite literally, right beside the city’s main shelter.
Getting people who eschew shelters to come in from the street is hugely important yet challenging. In many hours of discussions over repurposing the Roundhouse hotel, never once did I hear anyone doubt Victory Programs’ goal in this regard or competence as a provider.
Rather, I and many others in the South End and Roxbury object to this plan and all others that increase the number of people experiencing homelessness or substance use disorder who are continually pulled from all over Greater Boston and beyond — by default or design— into one small corner of the city. Until other communities address the addiction crisis in their own backyards, adding capacity at Mass. and Cass won’t translate into a net reduction of people living outside in this area. It would only increase the scale of a tragedy unmanageable at current levels.
David Stone
Boston
The writer, a South End resident since 1996, is a member of the City of Boston Mass. and Cass Task Force and president of the Blackstone/Franklin Square Neighborhood Association.