Women of color are the big story in the Boston mayor’s race. Where does that leave John Barros?

In past mayoral races, women candidates like Peggy Davis-Mullen and Maura Hennigan scrapped for coverage against a powerful white male opponent. Yet this time, the spotlight is on the women for a couple of reasons. Acting Mayor Kim Janey has been stressing the history-making part of her own ascension to the job. And she and the other three women in the race — City Councilors Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi George, and Andrea Campbell — have strong records and have been polling ahead of Barros.

With a few weeks to go before the preliminary election, the four women running for mayor — all of whom identify as people of color — have been getting all the respect and attention, while Barros fights for it.

What does diversity mean to voters in the Boston mayoral race — and what does that mean for John Barros, the only Black man in the race?

In a city not known for celebrating female political power, this is an exciting development. Yet in another way, it’s the same old story. Black men like Barros have had a tough time gaining traction in mayoral elections. The late Bruce Bolling, a former Council president, came in fifth in a 1993 preliminary election. In the 2013 preliminary election, Charlotte Golar Richie, a Black woman, came in third, with Barros and Charles Yancey, finishing behind her. The only two Black men who made it to the final election lost by a lot. In 1983, Ray Flynn beat Mel King with 65 percent of the vote; three-plus decades later, Mayor Martin J. Walsh beat Tito Jackson by the same percentage.

“It’s been tough for Black people running for mayor. The city hasn’t shown it was ready,” said Conan Harris, a Black man who supports Barros and who also happens to be married to US Representative Ayanna Pressley, the Black woman who flipped the script in Boston.

In 2009, Pressley became the first woman of color elected to the Boston City Council and, in 2018, became the first woman of color elected to represent Massachusetts in Congress. Now she and others like her represent “a paradigm shift in what leadership looks like and how it can be done,” said Harris, CEO and founder of CJ Strategies, a consulting business. While Harris, of course, believes female leadership is a great thing, “it should not be to the demotion or erasure” of Black men. To that end, he’s backing Barros, whom he knows from their days working together in the Walsh administration.

“I felt that once he put his name in the hat to run for mayor, he would not just be good, he would be great,” said Harris. “He has the resume, the acumen, and the know-how, more than anyone else in the race.”

Barros is a former School Committee member and nonprofit leader who served for seven years in Walsh’s administration as economic development chief. Born in Boston to Cape Verdean parents, he went to Boston College High School, Dartmouth College, and Tufts University. In a recent Globe profile, he’s described as a “bridge-builder.” In the Walsh administration, he conceived and executed the ad campaign promoting the city’s diversity and designed a program to create contracting diversity. Barros was also part of the Police Reform Task Force that called for the establishment of the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency. He recently announced a proposal to turn Madison Park Vocational Technical High School into an institution independent from the Boston Public Schools.

In a June poll conducted by Suffolk University and the Globe, Barros drew support from only 2 percent of those surveyed. However, in that poll, 22 percent of likely voters were undecided. Arguing that anything can happen, the Barros campaign recently raised the issue of media coverage it considered unfair. I’ve mentioned Barros in a column only once before, and like others have focused on the female candidates.

Women of color are the big story in Boston politics, and deservedly so. In a city long run by white men, the prospect of cracking that concrete ceiling, beyond Janey’s term as acting mayor, is tempting. Yet it’s also worth remembering that no Black man has yet had the chance to sit behind the mayor’s desk in Boston City Hall.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.