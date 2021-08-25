‘Boston is my home’: Tuukka Rask hopes for a return to the Bruins

As for his possible return to the Bruins, Rask shared his thoughts in a Wednesday interview on WEEI’s “ The Greg Hill Show ” during the annual Jimmy Fund telethon .

The longtime Boston goaltender had hip surgery earlier in the offseason and — while the surgery reportedly went well — Rask will not be ready to play again until late December at the earliest.

After 15 seasons with the Bruins organization, 34-year-old Tuukka Rask is currently a free agent.

Asked if he was “in discussions with the Bruins,” Rask said he was not “right now.”

“But we had good talks with [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney] and I think we’re on the same page,” Rask added. “So we’ll see how my rehab goes and then hopefully sign a contract.”

The Bruins currently have goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark on the roster.

“I’ve been so lucky to be a part of only one team in the NHL,” said Rask. “For me it’s about that pride of playing for one team and one team only. I have no reason to chase the money anymore and go somewhere else.

“The Bruins are my home, and Boston is my home,” Rask explained, “and I’ve always wanted to play here, wanted to stay here, so the money won’t be an issue.”

The Bruins open the season on Oct. 16 against the Stars.