Game 128: Twins at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Sox will go with Nick Pivetta on the mound, while the Twins will counter with rookie Bailey Ober.

After holding on for an 11-9 win Tuesday night , the Red Sox will be back at it Wednesday night against the struggling Twins for the second of three games. Minnesota has lost four straight and five of its last six.

TWINS (54-71): TBA

Pitching: RHP Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.38 ERA)

RED SOX (72-55): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.43 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Twins vs. Pivetta: Jake Cave 1-2, Josh Donaldson 4-12, Max Kepler 1-3, Jorge Polanco 3-3.

Advertisement

Red Sox vs. Ober: Has not faced any Boston batters.

Stat of the day: The Twins allowed five runs in the fifth inning and have now been outscored 109-62 in the fifth inning this season. They have not allowed more than 78 runs in any other inning.

Notes: Hunter Renfroe’s 10 homers lead the majors in August and represent a new single-month career high. … Travis Shaw has homered in each of his last two games for the Sox. … Alex Verdugo has posted three hits in each of the last two games. … Pivetta allowed four runs over 1⅔ innings against the Yankees, his most recent outing. … Ober held Cleveland to three runs (two earned) over six innings in a loss his last time out. He hasn’t won since July 5, a span of seven starts.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.