Mets ace Jacob DeGrom resumes throwing, Noah Syndergaard set for rehab stint

“We’ll see where we go from here,” manager Luis Rojas said. “There’s not a progression mapped out yet on how things are going to keep going, but at least getting to play catch today, that’s great news for us.”

It was the first time deGrom played catch since being shut down from throwing entirely four weeks ago.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field on Wednesday after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness that has sidelined him since July 7, while Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday.

Rojas did not know details of what the MRI showed, except there was enough improvement for doctors to clear him for throwing.

Advertisement

Zack Scott, New York’s acting general manager, said Tuesday that deGrom would have the imaging reviewed by Dr. David Altchek, and if Altchek cleared him, the two-time Cy Young Award winner would begin a throwing program immediately.

DeGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list last weekend and isn’t eligible to return until Sept. 13. Scott said Tuesday that deGrom was unlikely to be ready by that date even if he did resume throwing this week.

Scott said the team planned to get deGrom back in game action even if New York falls further out of postseason contention to better evaluate his health going forward.

DeGrom is 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts this year and was on track for a third Cy Young before his season was derailed by injuries. Even with all the missed time, his 4.9 wins above replacement (WAR, per FanGraphs) ranks third in the National League behind Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (5.9) and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler (5.8).

Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery March 26, 2020, and is still recovering. He was shut down from a minor league rehab assignment in May with elbow discomfort but had resumed throwing live batting practice.

Advertisement

Rojas said Syndergaard will pitch one inning with the Cyclones on Thursday. The club plans to bring the righthander back as a reliever to shorten the length of his rehab stint.

Astros’ Alex Bregman back after two-month injury absence

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was activated from the disabled list after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps.

Bregman was playing third and batting sixth in the lineup on Wednesday as the Astros wrapped up a series against the Kansas City Royals after splitting the first two games.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played since he was injured running to first base on June 16. Bregman went on two separate rehabilitation assignments at Triple-A Sugar Land to prepare for his return.

Bregman, the runner-up for AL MVP in 2019, is batting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season. His return should be a boost to a team that entered Wednesday’s games 4½ games ahead of Oakland for first place in the AL West.

Wisdom’s 3-run blast out of Wrigley leads Cubs past Rockies

Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Wisdom, a 29-year-old having a breakout season, launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run. Wisdom entered the year with four homers in 48 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers, and Cubs.

Advertisement

David Bote and Austin Romine also homered for Chicago, which won its second straight at Wrigley Field after a team-record 13-game home losing streak.

Overall, Chicago is 4-3 following a 12-game skid.

C.J. Cron hit his team-leading 22nd homer for the Rockies, who have lost three straight following a five-game winning streak.

Cubs starter Zach Davies allowed two runs on three hits and struck out six in 4 ⅔ innings. The wiry righthander went 0-4 with an 8.25 ERA in his previous five starts.