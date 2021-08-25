Patriots trade running back Sony Michel to Rams for two draft picks

The Patriots have traded running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of late-round draft picks, a league source confirmed Wednesday morning.
The Rams tweeted a welcome message, and the NFL tweeted that the compensation would be a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and 2022 sixth-round pick.
New England had a stockpile at running back with Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, and J.J. Taylor on the depth chart.
A former first-round pick, Michel’s best season came as a rookie when he scored six postseason touchdowns in helping the Patriots beat the Rams in the Super Bowl.
Advertisement
Michel was drafted No. 31 overall in 2018 out of Georgia. He appeared in 38 regular-season games and had 535 carries for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Patriots play their final preseason game on Sunday vs. the New York Giants. The roster must be cut down to 53 players on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.