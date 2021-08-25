Patriots trade running back Sony Michel to Rams for two draft picks

The Patriots have traded running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of late-round draft picks, a league source confirmed Wednesday morning.

The Rams tweeted a welcome message, and the NFL tweeted that the compensation would be a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and 2022 sixth-round pick.

New England had a stockpile at running back with Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, and J.J. Taylor on the depth chart.