The Red Sox have a late-inning bullpen problem - how do they fix it?

The All-Star closer has allowed 10 runs on 11 hits and five walks in just 4 ⅓ innings in his last eight appearances. He has a 20.77 ERA in that time, with opponents teeing off for a .458/.552/.958 line, with much of the damage coming against a four-seam fastball that was dominant through July but has now become a vulnerability.

Matt Barnes has arrived at a period of profound struggle. On Tuesday night against the Twins, with a three-run advantage in the ninth, he retired none of the three hitters he faced – homer, walk, walk – before manager Alex Cora pulled him and turned to Hansel Robles to close out an 11-9 win.

Where do the Red Sox go from here with their late innings?

Pitching coach Dave Bush identified a number of factors that have contributed to Barnes’s dismal stretch: Mechanics that made his fastball leak to his arm-side rather than staying on a true plane through (and above) the strike zone; fatigue that has impacted his stuff; and diminished confidence.

“It’s just a tough stretch for him,” said Bush. “He’ll keep fighting through it, digging through it, and come out strong on the other end. It just takes a little while to get there sometimes. … He’s just got to come in, put his work in, and he’ll get back to being the guy he can be.”

Yet no one is taking such an outlook for granted. Barnes didn’t shy from the depth of his slump - “I don’t know if you’re going to find someone that’s more frustrated than me right now,” he said after Tuesday’s appearance - or from the reality that the Red Sox may turn elsewhere for the final three outs until he moves beyond his struggles.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cora avoided any declarations about the role in which Barnes will work in the near future. The righthander was unavailable following back-to-back days of work (a blown save on Monday against the Rangers and his near-meltdown on Tuesday).

“I don’t want to say, ‘He’s not the closer,’ ‘He is the closer,’ ‘He’s a setup guy,’” said Cora. “We’ve got to get him right. That’s the most important thing. There’s different ways of doing that. Lower-leverage situations, kind of like a big lead late in the game. I think that’s the goal now. … We’ve got to dig in first, get him right, and then we’ll make decisions [about his role].”

That suggestion comes with enough caveats to make clear that the Red Sox are thinking of turning in different directions at the end of the game – a possibility that always feels destabilizing mid-season.

For most teams, the ninth inning represents the cornerstone of a bullpen’s structure. Changes to the closer role often feel like a first domino that is all but certain to topple several others.

Yet bullpen quality is typically defined not by the closer but instead by the ability to maintain success while changing lines at different intervals of the season. Of the last 10 World Series winners, none featured the same closer for the final game of the season that it employed at the start of the year. The last four champions flipped their bullpen structures in the postseason, while every World Series winner from 2011-16 made an in-season closer change.

How World Series winners navigated their closer crises Red Sox closer Matt Barnes is mired in a tough stretch. How rare is it to see a closer falter as the playoffs close in? Here's a look at how the past 11 World Series winners started the season at closer and how they ended it. Year Team Year-opening closer Remained closer all regular season? Final out of WS 2020 Dodgers Kenley Jansen Yes Julio Urías 2019 Nationals Sean Doolittle Yes Daniel Hudson 2018 Red Sox Craig Kimbrel Yes Chris Sale 2017 Astros Ken Giles Yes Charlie Morton 2016 Cubs Héctor Rondón No Mike Montgomery 2015 Royals Greg Holland No Wade Davis 2014 Giants Sergio Romo No Madison Bumgarner 2013 Red Sox Joel Hanrahan No Koji Uehara 2012 Giants Santiago Casilla No Sergio Romo 2011 Cardinals Ryan Franklin No Jason Motte 2010 Giants Brian Wilson Yes Brian Wilson SOURCE : Compiled from Baseball-Reference.com by Alex Speier

Whether the Sox opt to give Barnes a chance to reset in lower-leverage situations or not, it’s particularly unsurprising to see the team confronting such a possibility this year. Barnes isn’t alone among elite relievers who have struggled this August. Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman are among those who have seen their stuff and results wane while returning to a full schedule after the compressed 60-game campaign of 2020.

“They’re the dog days of August for a reason,” said Bush. “It’s tough for everybody. It’s a big jump. We’re at more than twice the number of games we played last year.”

If the Sox do elect to take at least a temporary break from Barnes as the closer, they have options. Cora described the performance of Robles on Tuesday night – when he featured a 97-99 mph fastball while sprinkling in some changeups and sliders – as “eye-opening.”

Robles has closing experience in recent years with both the Angels and the Twins (who traded him to the Red Sox in July). His performance has been inconsistent, but at his best, he’s had bursts in which he’s been very effective in the late innings.

“He doesn’t get bothered by being put in those spots. I really think he enjoys it and loves being in there when there’s someone on base and an opportunity to win,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, for whom Robles saved 10 games before being dealt. “He’s got a good arm. He’s got a good fastball. … Finding those off-speed pitches, he threw a couple good ones [Tuesday] night. That’s what really makes the difference for him to have success.”

Cora and Bush identified other late-innings possibilities: Adam Ottavino has closed before while Garrett Whitlock has shown the stuff to pitch in any situation. The Sox may take a flexible approach to the end of games for the time being while waiting for Barnes to reassert himself.

“I don’t know there needs to be a structure to it. We don’t have to name anybody to certain roles,” said Bush. “It’s, ‘All right, here’s the pocket of guys we want you to get out – maybe it’s the seventh inning and maybe it’s the eighth.’”

Is that ideal? Probably not. The Sox liked having a structured bullpen, which is why they made Barnes the closer in the first place. But while that worked brilliantly from April through July, the team now has to adjust to the realities of the season.

“I’d love to have a nice clean structure when everyone knows when they’ll pitch, but the game situation doesn’t always allow that and performance doesn’t always allow that,” said Bush. “I’d love to script it out, but if it was scripted, it wouldn’t be exciting.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.