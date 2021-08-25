Report finds that NBA continues to lead the way in diversity hiring

A diversity report found the NBA continues to lead men’s professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices, fueled by more general managers and assistant coaches of color in the league. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) assigned an overall B-plus grade, with an A for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report annually examines positions for franchises as well as in league leadership, with this edition using data from early in the 2020-21 season. The overall and racial-hiring grades were down slightly from last season (A-minus and A-plus respectively), while numerical scores in all three major categories fell slightly. Institute director and lead report author Richard Lapchick noted that decrease was due largely to a change in methodology that includes team ownership for the first time, which he expects will lead to drops for every league. The report highlighted racial-hiring gains with general managers and assistant coaches to all-time high levels. There were 12 general managers of color early in the season, up from seven to start the previous year, to earn an A-plus. In addition, people of color made up 52.7% of assistant coaches for an A-plus, marking the first time that figure surpassed 50%. The league earned an A for racial hiring with head coaches. And that was before a hiring cycle that saw people of color fill seven of eight positions since the start of the season, pushing the league-wide total to 15 — one shy of the league record from 2011-12. There were also gains in gender hiring, with women making up 37.9% of team senior management positions (a B grade) and 42% at the league office (an A-minus) … The Timberwolves finalized their acquisition of ace defender Patrick Beverley , sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangómez to the Grizzlies for the veteran guard.

No masks, vaccination needed at US Open

Spectators will not be required to wear masks or show proof of their vaccination status to attend matches at the US Open when the tennis tournament returns at full capacity starting Monday in New York, one year after all fans were banned from the event because of the coronavirus pandemic. “The goal is not to prevent all cases of COVID. The goal, really, is to be certain that we don’t have an outbreak of COVID that’s going to be unusual or that we would regret,” Dr. Brian Hainline, a US Tennis Association first vice president and member of its medical advisory group, said on a conference call with reporters. “We’re still relying on the goodwill of people. The unvaccinated — although it’s not going to be enforced — they really should be wearing masks. I expect many vaccinated individuals are going to be wearing masks, as well.” Hainline, who is also the NCAA’s chief medical officer, and other USTA officials said the tournament’s protocols are based on what has been laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York City Department of Public Health. Players and their team members are allowed to go out in the city during the tournament, but are advised to exercise caution and avoid crowds indoors. Players don’t need to be vaccinated to compete, but will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in New York and then every four days. A positive result will force the player to isolate for 10 days and withdraw from play.

SOCCER

Mbappé on the move?

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo said the French club has rejected an offer of about $188 million from Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé but added that it is willing to negotiate. Leonardo said the initial Madrid offer is below what PSG expected. Acknowledging for the first time that Mbappé wants to leave, Leonardo said the club won’t hold the 22-year-old star back, but any deal will only be made on the club’s terms. The club had been saying he was not for sale and that it wants to extend his contract … Demanding all players be released for World Cup qualifiers, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift quarantine requirements for players to allow them to travel next week to play for their countries. Infantino himself took advantage of an exemption in place for the European Championship so he could fly into London from Rio de Janeiro in July and avoid the mandatory 10 days of hotel quarantine in England. The Premier League defied FIFA to decide Tuesday that almost 60 players from 19 clubs would not be released to fly to qualifiers in 26 countries on Britain’s red list — including all South American nations. Serie A on Wednesday said it supports clubs not releasing players to countries where they would have to quarantine upon return to Italy. The Spanish league also said it would support clubs that did not want to release players for international duty with South American teams … Wilfried Van Moer, nicknamed the “Little General” who played in two World Cups (1970, 1982) and led Belgium to the 1980 European Championship final, has died. He was 76. The former midfielder suffered a brain hemorrhage and died at a hospital in Leuven, the Belgian soccer association said.

MISCELLANY

Siniakova into Cleveland quarterfinals

Olympic doubles champion Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic cruised into the quarterfinals at Tennis in the Land with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Nagi Hanatani in Cleveland. The 53rd-ranked Siniakova, who only surrendered four points in six service games and limited Hanatani to 14 total points in the 45-minute match, will next face second seed Anett Kontaveit, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Caroline Garcia … Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic prevailed on the steep final climb to earn his second stage victory in this year’s Spanish Vuelta, cutting into the overall lead of Nrway’s Odd Christian Eiking. Roglic went past Spaniard Enric Mas late in the 83-mile 11th stage that ended at Valdepeñas de Jaén in southern Spain. Roglic is now third overall, less than two minutes behind Eiking. Frenchman Guillaume Martin stayed second, less than a minute behind Eiking, who finished 10th … Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality drew the No. 2 post position for Saturday’s 152nd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in New York. The champion 2-year-old will have regular rider Luis Saez aboard in the $1.25 million race, run at 1 1/4 miles.