Trevor Lawrence, Teddy Bridgewater earn starting QB nods

Meyer finally ended the charade Wednesday by naming Lawrence the team’s starter for the season opener at Houston on Sept. 12 over third-year pro Gardner Minshew . Now, Lawrence will try to become the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall to win his first NFL start since Houston’s David Carr in 2002.

But Meyer insisted Lawrence earn the spot, whether his goal was to send a message to his young team or set a tone for his NFL tenure. So Meyer staged a sometimes laughable “competition” during offseason workouts, training camp and the preseason.

Urban Meyer assumed Trevor Lawrence would be his starting quarterback long before he even took the Jacksonville job.

Meyer also said Lawrence will start Jacksonville’s preseason finale at Dallas on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Denver, the Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular. Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Teddy Bridgewater has edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.

Fangio said Tuesday that there wasn’t a clear-cut leader in the competition, adding, “and it’s close for a good reason: they both have played well. The good news of this competition is we’ve got two quarterbacks that we feel we can go win with.”

Fangio is 12-20 in two seasons, including 0-7 in September, and he cannot afford another slow start with the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets on tap next month. That’s why Bridgewater, with his quick reads and throws that are on-time and on-target if not jaw-dropping, seems a safer bet than the more athletic Lock, whose 15 interceptions last season tied for the league lead.

Bridgewater will become the 11th quarterback to start for Denver since Peyton Manning retired following Denver’s Super Bowl triumph five years ago.

Only fully vaccinated, and no outside reporters, in locker room

The NFL has mandated only fully vaccinated personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the policy becomes effective immediately. The personnel covered by the policy includes coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staffers, one general manager, one team security representative, three club communications media workers, and one clubhouse support staffer.

Players are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the NFL has reported that more than 90 percent are.

“Non-club-affiliated media will not be permitted in the locker room,” said the memo dated Wednesday. “In the event a player needs medical attention in the locker room or if a club elects to conduct drug and steroid specimen collections on game day, a medical professional or specimen collector ... may access the players’ locker room without being included in the maximum of 50 individuals with locker room access, provided that they are fully vaccinated.”

One team COVID-19 protocol coordinator also may access the locker room for managing Kinexon devices (which are used for contact tracing, social distancing and a person’s whereabouts) or to perform disinfection required by league protocols without counting against the maximum of 50. All such individuals must be fully vaccinated.

While the NFL has returned to in-person media availabilities, none will be in locker rooms. There are news conferences and small group availabilities as long as physical distancing is maintained, and for game days there will be postgame news conferences with coaches and players. Teams that have a room where they are comfortable bringing a player for physically distanced interviews with media have that option. Zoom calls with media no longer are mandatory.

Jets’ Vinny Curry sidelined by spleen removal

New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed, and that will keep him from playing this season.

The 33-year-old Curry wrote on social media team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn’t specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots and is taking blood thinners that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months.

“While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time,” Curry wrote. “They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season.”

Curry was signed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal in March to help boost the Jets’ pass rush. He had been on the active/non-football injury list throughout training camp.

Outbreaks grow in Dallas, Tennessee

Offensive lineman Connor Williams and safety Damontae Kazee have joined the list of Dallas players under COVID-19 protocols, bringing the total to six along with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Williams and Kazee tested positive for COVID-19, coach Mike McCarthy said. Williams practiced Tuesday, while Kazee was absent because he was being tested.

The other players out because of health and safety protocols are defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, receiver CeeDee Lamb, and safety Malik Hooker. Safety Israel Mukuamu was on the list but returned to practice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee linebacker Harold Landry became the fifth person and first starter affected by the Titans’ latest virus outbreak placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the Titans beat Tampa Bay, 34-3, in Florida. Landry started that game and played six snaps.

BC alumnus Matt Hasselbeck headed to Seattle Ring of Honor

The Seattle Seahawks will induct former quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and coach Mike Holmgren into the team’s Ring of Honor during the upcoming season. Hasselbeck, Holmgren’s handpicked quarterback for almost his entire tenure, will be inducted during halftime of Seattle’s Oct. 25 game against New Orleans. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, including in 2005 when Seattle reached the Super Bowl, Hasselbeck started 131 of 138 regular season games and all 11 postseason games the Seahawks played from 2001 to 2010. The son of former Patriots tight end Don Hasselbeck went from Xaverian to Boston College, graduating in 1998 and spending two seasons at Brett Favre’s backup before Holmgren traded for him . . . Green Bay wide receiver Devin Funchess went on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in a joint practice with the New York Jets last week. The move ends the season for Funchess, a second-round pick in 2015 who hasn’t played a regular-season game since September 2019 . . . Buffalo signed wide receiver Steven Sims to address an injury- and coronavirus-depleted position. Sims spent his first two NFL seasons in Washington, where he had 61 catches for 575 yards and scored seven touchdowns, including one rushing and another on a kickoff return, in 28 career games . . . Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph has passed his physical and was taken off the physically unable to perform/active list by the Giants. He had offseason foot surgery and had been unable to practice since training camp started just under a month ago. One of the team’s biggest acquisitions in free agency, it is uncertain whether Rudolph will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 12 at home against Denver. He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Minnesota, playing in 140 regular-season games and catching 48 touchdown passes, but had only one last season . . . Also in Seattle, tight end Luke Willson said he’s stepping away from football one day after re-signing with the Seahawks. The 31-year-old, who spent all but a season and a half of an eight-year career with Seattle, said after being back in the building and participating in practice on Tuesday, he realized it was time to move on.