Wednesday’s Patriots practice report: Tempers flare in the trenches

New York defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II and Patriots guard Mike Onwenu butted heads during the drill, and the two decided to take out their aggression past the whistle.

Tempers flared briefly during the Patriots-Giants joint practices Wednesday morning when a couple of heavyweight combatants took things a little too far during a one-on-one trench battle.

Some punches were thrown (tough to tell if any landed) before teammates joined in the festivities, making it a ball of humanity for a minute or so before order was restored and both units were sent for a lap to cool off.

Asked about the kerfuffle, Patriots center David Andrews deadpanned, “I don’t remember. I think we were just talking.”

About what?

“Baseball,” he said with a grin.

“I just saw a pile of bodies,” said New England running back James White. “I wasn’t really sure what was going on, but definitely got to control your tempers, for sure. But definitely got to protect your teammates, as well.”

It’s been a heated summer for the Giants, who had an intrasquad brawl early on in camp and then followed that up with another skirmish during joint practices with the Browns last week.

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QBs Cam Newton (COVID-19 protocols) and Jarrett Stidham (PUP); WRs N’Keal Harry (shoulder) and Tre Nixon; TE Matt LaCosse; DTs Byron Cowart (PUP) and Nick Thurman; LBs Josh Uche, Terez Hall (PUP), and Cameron McGrone (NFI); CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP); S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI).

Uche is new to the list. He left last week’s Eagles game early but practiced Monday and Tuesday.

Running back Brandon Bolden returned, sporting a red noncontact jersey.

Nixon and a boatload of Giants were spotted doing conditioning work on the lower field.

INJURIES: Left tackle Isaiah Wynn and receiver Nelson Agholor left early with members of the training staff. It could have been a reaction to the stifling conditions. The heat and humidity created the most oppressive weather conditions of training camp.

The Giants’ Jabril Peppers and Darius Slayton also left early with trainers and may have been affected by the tropical weather.

Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was carted off after practice with his left ankle heavily wrapped.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAYS

▪ Jakobi Meyers’s deep reception (let’s say 45ish yards in the air) from Mac Jones may have been the longest play of training camp. Meyers beat a pair of Giants (Darnay Holmes and Jackson) to grab the perfectly placed pass.

▪ Isaiah Zuber’s diving sideline snag of a Jones zip was the receiver’s best play of the summer.

▪ James White showed great concentration on a back-shoulder catch from Jones, as the running back was falling backward as he made the catch.

▪ Kyle Dugger sat in the flat, read New York quarterback Daniel Jones’s eyes, and jumped a slant route to record an interception.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Giants coach Joe Judge renewed acquaintances with lots of his former players. Judge, who used to be Patriots special teams coordinator, huddled for a bit with Matthew Slater’s family following the session.

▪ Judge had his players run Bill Belichick’s notorious hills behind the practice fields when practice ended.

▪ Hunter Henry (red noncontact jersey) caught a pass in seven-on-sevens, his first team drill action in a couple of weeks. He also did some conditioning drills and special teams work.

▪ Jon Bon Jovi made his first appearance of training camp.

▪ Guys aren’t normally tackled to the ground in these practices, but Jabril Peppers leveled Meyers on a crossing route. Meyers held on to the ball and popped right back up.

▪ The Patriots would have registered a number of sacks on Daniel Jones had they been allowed to do so. The most memorable belonged to Kyle Van Noy, who could be heard laughing as he approached the pocket unblocked.

▪ The clubs worked on onside kicks at the end of practice.

▪ Fullback Jakob Johnson turned in maybe the quote of the summer when asked about his snaps at tight end last week when the Patriots were shorthanded:

“Yeah, the more you can do is kind of what they say around here,” said the Germany native. “So, I just try to help out where I can, and try to provide reps for the team, and help the team win. I hope to be a German Army Knife, if that makes sense. I try to carve out a role on this team, and help the team win, so whatever that means, I’m all for it.”

UP NEXT

Thursday: Joint practice with Giants, 10 a.m. Gates open to public at 9 a.m.

Friday: Practice, TBA. Closed to the public.

Saturday: Off

Sunday: Exhibition finale at NY Giants, 6 p.m.

Jim McBride